Boise State - Charlotte Basketball Preview

BOISE STATE (1-1) VS CHARLOTTE (2-0)

Location: Conway, South Carolina (HTC Center)

Date/Time: Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: ESPN News

Streaming: ESPN app

Radio: KBOI 93.1 FM

Head-to-Head: This is the first-ever meeting between these two programs.

Keys to Watch

1. How will Charlotte fair against their toughest opponent to date?

The 49ers were favored by at least ten against their first two opponents, Coppin State and Maryland-Eastern Shore.

2. Will Chibuzo Agbo avoid foul trouble for the first time this season?

He has fouled out in both of Boise State’s first two games.

3. Can the 49ers maintain their torrid start in keeping teams off the offensive glass?

According to KenPom, Charlotte is the third-best team in the nation at preventing offensive rebounds with an 11.4 % rate. The average across division one is 28.8%.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Guard Max Rice - 18 Pts.

Charlotte: Guard Jackson Threadgill - 15 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 8 Reb.

Charlotte: Forward Aly Khalifa - 8.5 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 5 Ast.

Charlotte: Forward Aly Khalifa - 5.5 Ast.

Odds

Via DraftKings, Boise State is favored by six and the total is set at 131.

Prediction

A much-improved performance against Washington State gives me confidence that this team can make some noise in this early-season invitational. The Broncos will need to force Charlotte to take perimeter shots and not let them invade the paint with their size in the frontcourt. Lukas Milner will be the X-factor and use his length on the defensive end to get the Broncos to the semifinals.

Final Score

Boise State 74 - Charlotte 66