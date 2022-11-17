UNLV Goes to Hawaii for Their Last Road Game of the Season

Preview

UNLV needs to win their next two games (the last two of the season) to become Bowl eligible. That means they need to beat Hawaii in Hawaii this week, which is a difficult task.

You might be thinking, “Hawaii’s 2-8, why would it be difficult?”. Well, Hawaii is a big tourist destination and it is easy to not stay focus on the game ahead. Take a look in the past where good teams like Fresno State and Nevada were having great seasons, until they traveled to Hawaii and lost to ruin their hot streaks during the season. The team essentially gets a free trip to Hawaii so it is very difficult to not enjoy the activities going to Hawaii brings.

Now saying this does not mean that the Rebels will do this. I believe Coach Arroyo will get them prepared and focus because these next two games are big like I was saying above.

The team showed life last week in the loss to Fresno State. RB Aidan Robbins looked back and healthy and QB Doug Brumfield looked good in the pocket and on his feet. Look for them to have big games this week.

Also, if K Daniel Gutierrez kicks a bunch of field goals again they could be in good shape.

Defensively, it is hard to look back at last week because Fresno State’s offense is on of the best in the Mountain West. Hawaii has a chance to be very offensive looking back at the their previous games. UNLV will have to stop the run first because stopping the run has an effect on the efficiency of the pass game.

Betting Odds

Game

Line: UNLV -11

UNLV Spread: -105

UNLV ML: -410

O/U: 56

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

Line: -6

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: -280

O/U: 29.5

Over: +110

Under: -130

Game Time

The game will be on Saturday November 19th at 8:00 PM PST, 11:00 PM EST or 6:00 PM Hawaii Standard Time.

#BEaREBEL