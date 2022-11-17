Mountaintop View 11-17-22

It’s been a disappointing season for San Diego State football. It started with the new stadium debut loss to Arizona, bottomed-out with a blowout loss to Boise State, but in recent weeks the Aztecs have shown promise going forward. Read above for Bryce Miller’s take.

Nevada football has to pick themselves up off the ground and brace for another difficult opponent in Fresno State. Robert Kuwada, the Fresno State beat writer for the Fresno Bee, breaks the Bulldogs down for NevadaSportsNet.

Bulldogs lost to San Francisco

Two MWC hoops stars make the Wooden Award watch list

Week 12 SP+ picks

WEEK 12 SP+ PICKS



UCLA 35, USC 34

Ducks 33, Utes 31

UGA 32, UK 12

Michigan 30, #ILLINI 9

Ohio St 39, Terps 16

TCU 34, Baylor 28

Texas 36, KU 26

Vols 39, Cocks 22

Rebels 34, Hogs 29

Tulane 35, SMU 29



We're well into the home stretch now!https://t.co/btQ0dVsE8H pic.twitter.com/zkVXitIi65 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022

Bust out your 2030 calendars

2030 ⭕️ the . The Warriors head to Seattle to take on Washington! #BRADDAHHOOD



➡️ https://t.co/DdhmeuQ6yu pic.twitter.com/0zNZ0yw8AB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 16, 2022

Feature on Utah State’s Ike Larsen

USU football: Here is my feature story on USU safety @IkeLarsen19, who has developed into a big-time playmaker as a redshirt freshman. https://t.co/T9DtrP9jsW — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) November 17, 2022

Feature on SDSU’s Jordan Byrd

San Diego State's Jordan Byrd — who gets to go home again for this week's game at New Mexico — stands tall after five years of contributions to the @AztecFB team. https://t.co/RQCe6P9sQW — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) November 17, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today - UNLV Goes to Hawaii for Their Last Road Game of the Season

Today - Hawaii vs. UNLV: Three things to look for, Prediction

Today - Aztecs head to New Mexico on the heels of their best performance of the season

Friday - Week Twelve Fan Guide

Friday - Air Force Host CSU Rams for Senior Day

Friday - Week 12: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread