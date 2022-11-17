Mountaintop View 11-17-22

Column: Aztecs’ football surge goes well beyond narrow fixes
It’s been a disappointing season for San Diego State football. It started with the new stadium debut loss to Arizona, bottomed-out with a blowout loss to Boise State, but in recent weeks the Aztecs have shown promise going forward. Read above for Bryce Miller’s take.
Five things to know about Nevada football’s opponent this week, Fresno State
Nevada football has to pick themselves up off the ground and brace for another difficult opponent in Fresno State. Robert Kuwada, the Fresno State beat writer for the Fresno Bee, breaks the Bulldogs down for NevadaSportsNet.
Bulldogs lost to San Francisco
Final in Fresno.— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) November 17, 2022
Jordan Campbell was our leading scorer with 17 points. #GoDogs | #ForTheV | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/6TX3UvP5oJ
Two MWC hoops stars make the Wooden Award watch list
✌️ #MWMBB stars are on the @WoodenAward Watch List— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 16, 2022
@bradley_matty
@therealhunter24#AtThePEAK | #GoAztecs | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/6R9PJJfdzG
Week 12 SP+ picks
WEEK 12 SP+ PICKS— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 14, 2022
UCLA 35, USC 34
Ducks 33, Utes 31
UGA 32, UK 12
Michigan 30, #ILLINI 9
Ohio St 39, Terps 16
TCU 34, Baylor 28
Texas 36, KU 26
Vols 39, Cocks 22
Rebels 34, Hogs 29
Tulane 35, SMU 29
We're well into the home stretch now!https://t.co/btQ0dVsE8H pic.twitter.com/zkVXitIi65
Bust out your 2030 calendars
2030 ⭕️ the . The Warriors head to Seattle to take on Washington! #BRADDAHHOOD— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 16, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/DdhmeuQ6yu pic.twitter.com/0zNZ0yw8AB
Feature on Utah State’s Ike Larsen
USU football: Here is my feature story on USU safety @IkeLarsen19, who has developed into a big-time playmaker as a redshirt freshman. https://t.co/T9DtrP9jsW— Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) November 17, 2022
Feature on SDSU’s Jordan Byrd
San Diego State's Jordan Byrd — who gets to go home again for this week's game at New Mexico — stands tall after five years of contributions to the @AztecFB team. https://t.co/RQCe6P9sQW— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) November 17, 2022
