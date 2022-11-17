 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 11-17-22

Football player profiles, Wooden Award watch list, future football scheduling and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 San Jose State at San Diego State Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Column: Aztecs’ football surge goes well beyond narrow fixes

It’s been a disappointing season for San Diego State football. It started with the new stadium debut loss to Arizona, bottomed-out with a blowout loss to Boise State, but in recent weeks the Aztecs have shown promise going forward. Read above for Bryce Miller’s take.

Five things to know about Nevada football’s opponent this week, Fresno State

Nevada football has to pick themselves up off the ground and brace for another difficult opponent in Fresno State. Robert Kuwada, the Fresno State beat writer for the Fresno Bee, breaks the Bulldogs down for NevadaSportsNet.

Bulldogs lost to San Francisco

Two MWC hoops stars make the Wooden Award watch list

Week 12 SP+ picks

Bust out your 2030 calendars

Feature on Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Feature on SDSU’s Jordan Byrd

On The Horizon:

Today - UNLV Goes to Hawaii for Their Last Road Game of the Season

Today - Hawaii vs. UNLV: Three things to look for, Prediction

Today - Aztecs head to New Mexico on the heels of their best performance of the season

Friday - Week Twelve Fan Guide

Friday - Air Force Host CSU Rams for Senior Day

Friday - Week 12: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

