Bowl Predictions: Week 11. Predictions are winding down, but bowl season is getting closer.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
For the first time that I can remember, no changes for me. I see the Broncos winning the conference, the Bulldogs being a trendy team to get a nice P5 matchup. Wyoming should be rewarded for its strong season. Air Force and SDSU will hopefully get some pretty good matchups. SJSU is the last team in as they continue to slide. I don’t see anyone else getting in at this point.
Zach
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Nothing happened this past weekend that would cause a major shift. UNLV should win their last two games to get to 6-6. But will there be a spot for them?
Jeff
LA Bowl: Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Still thinking Fresno will win vs Boise. San Diego punched their ticket as well. Don’t think a spot will exist for UNLV if they do qualify.
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Nittany Falcon
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
