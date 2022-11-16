Bowl Predictions: Week 11. Predictions are winding down, but bowl season is getting closer.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

For the first time that I can remember, no changes for me. I see the Broncos winning the conference, the Bulldogs being a trendy team to get a nice P5 matchup. Wyoming should be rewarded for its strong season. Air Force and SDSU will hopefully get some pretty good matchups. SJSU is the last team in as they continue to slide. I don’t see anyone else getting in at this point.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Nothing happened this past weekend that would cause a major shift. UNLV should win their last two games to get to 6-6. But will there be a spot for them?

Jeff

LA Bowl: Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Still thinking Fresno will win vs Boise. San Diego punched their ticket as well. Don’t think a spot will exist for UNLV if they do qualify.

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Nittany Falcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force