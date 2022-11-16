Mountaintop View 11-16-22. Nevada notes, Ram wins, Aggie Funk, Danielson Broyles Award, Rankings

It’s hump day, and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Chris Murray tackles some of the more noteworthy topics in this post. DT James Hansen was taken off the field on a stretcher last game but could be healthy enough to play this coming week. QB Shane Illingworth was also banged up and left the game but appears fine as well. Coach Wilson wasn’t as confident about RB Devonte Lee, who reaggravated his injury.

Colorado State men’s basketball is 3-0. Kevin Lytle looks into what can be learned so far about the team. They are very deep this year and have a number of players who can score on any given night. Especially true freshman Tavi Jackson, who looks like he belongs even though he is early in his college career. Also there are bigger tests to come in the games ahead.

Utah State also stays undefeated, using a hot first half and lots of 3-pointers. They were led by forward Taylor Funk, who is a graduate transfer. Funk lead the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds, truly dominating. Utah State went 8-8 from beyond the arc in the first half, helping them jump out to an early lead and paced them to victory.

Bronco’s Danielson nominated for Broyles Award

Full list of nominees for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/uyrfqb6KGt — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 15, 2022

