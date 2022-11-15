 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountain West Reacts Survey (Week 12)

By Kyle Thele
/ new
NCAA Football: UNLV at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Mountain West fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Let’s dive into the questions!

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...