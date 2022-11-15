Mountaintop View 11-15-22

We recap the weekend in three sports as the dust is starting to settle in football and who might be heading to the championship game. Click the links as we put a bow on last week and look forward to this week’s sports action. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
Mountain West Football Players of the Week
MWFB Week 11 Top Plays
Boise State provides two of the top three plays in MW Football action this week which also includes two stellar WR catches.
Nevada football’s Monday Review: Maybe we should not call Nevada-Boise State a ‘rivalry’
The current disparity between the two football programs was apparent in Saturday’s game and the distance will have to be cut before this game is considered a “rival game” in the future.
Utah State is one win away from bowl eligibility, but Hawaii didn’t make it easy
When the Aggies started the season 1-4, very few were expecting a bowl game in Utah State’s future. Now at 5-5 after beating Hawaii, the Aggies have a bowl game in their sights with two tough opponents coming up.
It takes commitment (also, fan is short for fanatic!)...
MW Basketball News
Boise State beats Washington State 71-61
Marcus Shaver Jr.’s double-double led the way as the Broncos overcame their season-opening loss in this matchup with the Pac-12 school. Four other Broncos also scored in double figures in the -close game.
Wyoming’s late comeback effort falls short in 76-72 loss
In a game that the inside scoring presence of Graham Ike was sorely missing coupled with the lack of strong defense on the opponent’s three point shooting, the Cowboys created a gap that a furious comeback was unable to overcome in Sunday action.
No. 19 San Diego State rallies to stay unbeaten with 82-75 win over BYU
BYU rolled out to a couple of 10 point leads, but turnovers and free throw shooting aided the Aztecs in their comeback victory over the Cougars.
MW Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
A good week to be named Darrion.
Other MW Sports News
