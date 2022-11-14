UNLV Cannot Hold off the Air Attack of Fresno State

Game Recap

The Rebels started the game with a field goal on their opening drive. The drive was 10 plays that went 51 yards down the field. Like it was said in the preview for this game, they started with a run heavy offense.

Fresno State then took the ball down the field on their first drive and scored. Their drive was only six plays and was ended by a 33-yard TD from QB Jake Haener to WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper. The duo is one of the best in the Mountain West and something that the Rebels need to put a stop to.

The Rebels came back with a TD of their own. QB Doug Brumfield led his team down the field 75 yards on 15 plays to be capped off by a 5-yard rushing TD by the Rebels QB. 54 of the 75 yards were on the ground. Fresno State could not stop the run.

The Bulldogs got the ball back and ran the 1st Quarter out. After one quarter, the score was 10-7, Rebels.

With the third play of the 2nd Quarter, a Bulldog receiver fumbled and DB Nohl Williams recovered. This was a huge takeaway for the Rebels.

They only got a field goal from the takeaway. However, when Fresno State got the ball back, they scored another TD to put them up by a point with a little over six minutes left in the half. UNLV took all of that time to go down the field and kick field goal.

The half ended 16-14, Rebels.

In the 3rd Quarter Fresno State started to pull away. They scored a TD and a field goal while UNLV was only able to kick another field goal.

The 4th Quarter started off with a Bulldogs field goal.

RB Aidan “A-Train” Robbins, who had been having a decent game, then showed why he is one of the best RBs in the Mountain West. He took a 4th-and-1 rush 66 yards for a score. Then, instead of kicking the extra point the Rebels went for two. The two-point conversion was converted as WR Kyle Williams threw a pass to WR Nick Williams. The game was tied up.

It did not last long as the Haener to Moreno-Cropper connection struck again, this time for a 65-yard score. This was the nail in the coffin.

UNLV turned the ball over on down the next drive and Fresno State kicked a field goal to go up 37-27. UNLV kicked a field goal at the end of the game then tried for the onside kick. It was unsuccessful.

Fresno State beats UNLV 37-30.

Stats

Passing

QB Doug Brumfield - 18/33 172 YDS

Rushing

RB Aidan Robbins - 26 ATT 144 YDS 1 TD

QB Doug Brumfield - 9 ATT 57 YDS 1 TD

Receiving

WR Kyle Williams - 6 REC 43 YDS

TE Shelton Zeon III - 1 REC 41 YDS

WR Jeff Weimer - 3 REC 29 YDS

WR Nick Williams - 3 REC 27 YDS (2-point conversion)

Kicking

K Daniel Gutierrez - 5/5 FGs

Gutierrez was also Mountain West Player of the Week for Special Teams.

