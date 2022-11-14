Boise State Takes Care of Nevada in the Snow 41-3

The natural elements have made their appearance here in 2022.

The Broncos took hold of the battle in the trenches, running the ball with ease. Green made some great decisions and ran the ball a bit more because of the snow. Both backup quarterbacks, Maddux Madsen and Sam Vidlak, made their way onto the field in the second half.

Other than special teams, Boise State looked like a well-oiled machine that continues to get better down the homestretch.

SCORING DRIVES

1st Quarter (12:51) - 31-yard pass from QB Taylen Green to WR Billy Bowens (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 7 - Nevada 0

1st Quarter (0:14) - 9-yard run by QB Taylen Green (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 14 - Nevada 0

2nd Quarter (11:26) - 49-yard run by RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 21 - Nevada 0

2nd Quarter (0:00) - 26-yard field goal by K Brandon Talton

Boise State 21 - Nevada 3

3rd Quarter (10:34) - 35-yard field goal by K Jonah Dalmas

Boise State 24 - Nevada 3

3rd Quarter (5:44) - 9-yard run by RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 31 - Nevada 3

3rd Quarter (5:01) - 6-yard run by RB Ashton Jeanty (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 38 - Nevada 3

4th Quarter (14:56) - 31-yard field goal by K Jonah Dalmas

Boise State 41 - Nevada 3

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS 41 - NEVADA WOLF PACK 3

Takeaways

There was a trick play sighting! On the opening drive, facing third down, Dirk Koetter lined the offense up in a wildcat formation, but instead of Holani barreling towards the line of gain, he chucked it up to Taylen Green. The quarterback had a one-on-one and was tackled as the ball floated towards him, resulting in defensive pass interference and an automatic first down.

Taylen Green continues his marked improvement despite the weather and eclipsed 200 yards in the air once again. He also strode his way for a rushing touchdown towards the end of the quarter on a read option. A few throws were risky and could have been picked, but the conditions impacted both squads, so it is neither here nor there.

True freshman Maddux Madsen took Green’s place near the end of the third quarter and aired it out, finding WR Eric McAlister for a 35-yard chunk play. It was nice to see him make his debut as a Bronco.

Sam Vidlak did come in on the last drive of the game, taking the Broncos to the red zone before Colt Fulton jogged on to take a knee and ice the game.

George Holani had a very nice day on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards-per-carry for a total of 115 yards. He also went “Beast Mode” and took on the entire Nevada backline on his way to a 49-yard house call, reminding anyone who forgot that he is a dynamic talent.

Ashton Jeanty got his chances and capitalized, notching 73 yards on the ground, including one touchdown. Additionally, he caught one screen pass for a solid 17-yard gain.

Tyler Crowe did what he does best, and that is running hard every snap. He logged the second-longest run of the night for the Broncos, a 46-yard rumbling.

Young members of “The Stable”, Kaden Dudley and Ethan Mikita, also found their way onto the field during the fourth quarter.

WR Billy Bowens found the endzone on the first drive of the game and combined with McAlister and Cobbs to rake in 191 receiving yards.

The defense did very well considering they were without multiple starters. The Wolf Pack were only able to manage 127 rushing yards and 123 passing yards.

Scott Matlock added another sack to his total and freshman linebacker Andrew Simpson made back-to-back plays that stopped a Nevada drive in its tracks.

Ahmed Hassenein, Gabe Hunter and Deven Wright all found their way to the quarterback. Hassenein and Hunter, both currently sophomores, showed that they are capable of being next in line at defensive tackle and linebacker, respectively.

The Broncos did recover two fumbles that gave them great field position to dictate the pace of play.

Special teams was a headache to say the least. It is not a surprise that the cold and snow impacted the trio of long snapper Mason Hutton, holder Connor Riddle and kicker Jonah Dalmas. However, three botched field goal attempts is enough in a close game to flip the result against you.

Going Forward

This was a get-right game after suffering a loss to BYU that now allows the Broncos to focus on their main objective.

Clinch the Mountain Division and play for a Mountain West Championship on The Blue.

The only thing that stands in the way of that is a battle in Laramie against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The line opened at 12 in favor of Boise State, but, according to DraftKings, has ballooned to 14.

Craig Bohl and company survived a not-so-pretty game against Colorado State 14-13 in The Border War, claiming ownership to the Bronze Boot. The Cowboys are currently 5-1 in conference play while the Broncos remain undefeated at 6-0.

Look for a preview of Boise State - Wyoming to be posted Friday.

It’s a big one.

