Mountaintop View 11-14-22. Bulldogs, Aztecs win, Bronze Boot, Broncos throttle, Gloria Nevarez

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
Bulldogs pull out a narrow win against the Rebels.
Fresno State continues to stay hot, winning their 5th straight game Friday night. UNLV gave them everything they had, but came up just short in a close contest. Behind Jake Haener, the Bulldog offense is a force to be reckoned with and the team no one wants to play. They continue to be the team to be in the West, even if they haven’t officially clinched the division yet.
Aztecs overcome Spartans.
On paper, it looked to be a great matchup. On the field, San Diego State came away with a statement win. Behind a great rushing attack, the Aztecs marched up and down the field and the Spartans had no answer for any of it. In addition to the win, SDSU picked up some other milestones. Brady Hoke earned his 100th career win and the team became bowl eligible.
Wyoming wins a close Border War.
It was a low-scoring, defensive struggle, another chapter in the long history of the rivalry matchup between Wyoming and Colorado State. The Rams settled for field goals often and the lack of touchdowns made the difference in the game. Wyoming endured an early deficit and losing their quarterback due to an injury. But they fought back and emerged victorious as they maintained control of the Bronze Boot.
Boise State throttles Nevada.
This game went pretty much according to plan, outside of some quirky plays due to the snowy conditions. The Broncos limited the Wolf Pack to a lone field goal for the entire game, shutting down their running game. On offense, Boise State scored a variety of ways while featuring strong performances from a number of players, as they continue to fire on all cylinders.
Nevarez hired as commissioner
Please welcome Gloria Nevarez (@GloNevarez) to the Mountain West!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) November 11, 2022
: https://t.co/cupmJiF3ou pic.twitter.com/I66X4fvwg0
On the horizon:
- From yesterday: Game recaps from: Nevada, San Jose State, San Diego State
- Later today: Players of the Week: Week 11
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup with the latest news, offers, and commitments.
- Later today: Power Rankings: Week 11
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 11
- Coming Tuesday: Reacts Questions: Week 12
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: What is every Mountain West team thankful for this year?
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 11
Loading comments...