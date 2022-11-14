Mountaintop View 11-14-22. Bulldogs, Aztecs win, Bronze Boot, Broncos throttle, Gloria Nevarez

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Fresno State continues to stay hot, winning their 5th straight game Friday night. UNLV gave them everything they had, but came up just short in a close contest. Behind Jake Haener, the Bulldog offense is a force to be reckoned with and the team no one wants to play. They continue to be the team to be in the West, even if they haven’t officially clinched the division yet.

On paper, it looked to be a great matchup. On the field, San Diego State came away with a statement win. Behind a great rushing attack, the Aztecs marched up and down the field and the Spartans had no answer for any of it. In addition to the win, SDSU picked up some other milestones. Brady Hoke earned his 100th career win and the team became bowl eligible.

It was a low-scoring, defensive struggle, another chapter in the long history of the rivalry matchup between Wyoming and Colorado State. The Rams settled for field goals often and the lack of touchdowns made the difference in the game. Wyoming endured an early deficit and losing their quarterback due to an injury. But they fought back and emerged victorious as they maintained control of the Bronze Boot.

This game went pretty much according to plan, outside of some quirky plays due to the snowy conditions. The Broncos limited the Wolf Pack to a lone field goal for the entire game, shutting down their running game. On offense, Boise State scored a variety of ways while featuring strong performances from a number of players, as they continue to fire on all cylinders.

Nevarez hired as commissioner

On the horizon: