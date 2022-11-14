MWC Recruiting Roundup 11-14-22. The latest news, offers, and commits.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

As can be seen below, there was the usual bunch of new offers, including players from junior college and the class of 2024, and now transfer players being to receiver offers. Also, recruits continue to visit schools, a few new commitments and a decommittment or two (‘tis the season). This week, Colorado State had a big visitor weekend, with Boise State, Colorado State, and Utah State all adding to their classes. No one had a bigger week than the Broncos, who landed three new commitments and take the banner for the second week in a row.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

San Diego State: 4

Hawaii: 3

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

WR Jaxson Lavender (Boise State)

“Going into the visit, I really had no idea what to expect. I knew the team won a lot and they had a blue field, but I was really impressed with their landscape and the college campus and all of the beauty. The city had a very genuine community, everyone is truly nice and welcoming. The blue-collar workman culture is real too, and I was blown away by that. Everything the coaches were saying, they follow through on and actually portray in their actions. The other thing that stood out was when the coaches talked to me about how they would want to use me. They sat me down and showed me clips of my high school film and then compared it to the college and NFL film of Khalil Shakir. We do similar things and actually run similar plays because my head coach (Chris Ross) used to be at Boise State. I try to make an impact any way I can on the field and line up in a lot of different spots. My dad is a coach and raised me to have the mindset that my best ability should be my availability. I just want to get on the field and play.”

TE Matt Wagner (Boise State)

“For sure! Going up to Boise, I hadn’t known much prior to the visit when it comes to the city itself. Coach Cooper and the staff blew me away with an amazing college town atmosphere. The game day experience was more than I could have ever imagined with the amount of support between tailgates and the chants during the game. It was thrilling. The coaches, players, and fans were all some of the most genuine, down-to-earth people, and it was really cool to experience. You can definitely sense that family atmosphere around the entire city of Boise.

WR Jamari Person (Colorado State)

“Everything about my visit was a highlight to be honest, but specifically, I would say the love and support from the whole staff, literally the WHOLE STAFF. The fans are so great and supportive!! The community is just such nice people!! They have top-of-the-line, best-of-the-best facilities. The whole staff there really cares about you as a person first! The campus is so nice and convenient because everything I need is close together, but it’s also a really big campus. The photo shoot was great; it was really fun, and all around, everything was just amazing. They showed great hospitality!”

DB Dante Scott (Colorado State)

“After my official visit in June my goal was to come back during a home game. My grandfather traveled with my dad and I this time to visit CSU. This is was an unofficial visit so half the time was spent focused on football and the other half was spent on academics. This visit was nice because we had more free time to go explore Fort Collins than we did on the official visit. I was able to speak with some of the faculty from the engineering department. My grandfather is an engineer so this was very special to him as well. This was also my first time watching a game at Canvas stadium and it has an amazing atmosphere. The fans were great. The people of Fort Collins are great. I was able to catch up with some of the coaches and reaffirm my commitment to CSU. The best part of this trip was that my grandfather was able to see the campus. He has been a big influence on my life so it was important to me that he was able to see it in person before I enroll next year.”

OL Tanner Morley (Colorado State)

“I absolutely loved going up to Fort Collins, the energy is amazing up there. The fans go all out and you tell the coaches and staff always want the best for you no matter what. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win, but it happens, it was an amazing game. Thanks to all the coaches for having my family and me up there this past weekend.”

Commitment Spotlight

DE Demanuel Brown (Boise State)

“I went up there, and they didn’t sugar coat anything. They all spoke real with me and the coaches were committed to me and showed me the most loyalty out of all the schools who recruited me. I feel like I can contribute most simply by me being an asset to the team and making others around me better.”

DB Khai Tayler (Boise State)

“Everything was great; the school, the town, the coaches, and the team. I just love it there it felt like home when I was there, and that’s what I was looking for when I was making my decision. Especially with Coach Coop and how he was like family before I went up there it just made it easier. He is just different, he has that swag that comes from just makes you like him as a person and a coach. He creates real relationships with your parents and with you and the other recruits. Then he’s young, so you can connect with him on any level like he’s gonna be a real mentor up there for me when I get there. But I love that guy for sure my whole family does too.”

OL RJ Esmon (Nevada)

“There were a lot of reasons I committed to Nevada. I love the location of Reno. Also, my guy Carlton Brown goes there, so I get to play with him again. I love the coaching staff, and I want to help build the pack to win a MWC championship.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

LB Chase Martin was offered by Boise State

DB Ian Bell was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Camron Williams was offered by Colorado State

JUCO DB Thaddeus Dixon was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DT Daniel Williams was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Quin Warren was offered by Hawaii

Transfer WR Melquan Stovall was offered by Nevada

DE Rylan Kennedy was offered by SDSU

DE Sinn Brennan was offered by SDSU

DE Gabriel Moore was offered by SDSU

JUCO WR Tim Grear was offered by UNLV

Transfer OL Joshua Braun was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Johntae Drisdom was offered by UNLV



Visits:

WR Jamari Person visited Colorado State

WR Jaylen Gardner visited Colorado State

DB Dante Scott visited Colorado State (unofficial)

LB Morgan Tribbett visited Colorado State

OL Tanner Morley visited Colorado State

DL Javion Smith Combs visited Colorado State

2024 TE Gregory McClendon visited Colorado State

Commits

LB Morgan Tribbett committed to Colorado State

DE Demanuel Brown committed to Boise State

DB Khai Taylor committed to Boise State

DB Ty Benefield committed to Boise State

TE Will Monney committed to Utah State

Decommits

OL Luke Griskey decommitted from Air Force

WR Khalil Peart decommitted from SJSU

