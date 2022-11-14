Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Eleven

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Mayden (San Diego State)

Mayden overcame an early interception to have a great game. Mayden completed 17 of 22 passes for 268 yards and led the Aztecs in rushing by adding another 61 yards on the ground. The Aztecs kept their championship hopes alive with a victory over the Spartans.

Defensive Player of the Week

Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

The sophomore linebacker was all over the field for a Wyoming defense that limited the Colorado State Rams to 13 points. Gibbs led the Cowboys in tackles with 13; he also threw in a sack and two tackles for loss in Wyoming’s 14-13 victory.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jordan Byrd (San Diego State)

The dynamic, Aztec returner had a huge 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The return shifted the momentum of the game, giving the Aztecs their first points after falling behind 14-0.

Freshman of the Week

Andrew Simpson (Boise State)

Simpson’s final stat line does not show the true impact that he had on the game. The freshman linebacker had five tackles and added a sack in relief of injured starter Ezekiel Noa.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.