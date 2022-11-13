The Two Top Teams in the Mountain West Conference, Boise State and Fresno State, Travel to Nevada and Both Improve Their Records

Boise State at Nevada

Snowing at Mackay stadium, the Bronco’s offense marched down the UNR field in five plays to the Nevada 31-yard line. The next play, a pass from Taylen Green to Billy Bowens goes for 31 yards and a Broncos opening touchdown to start the game. The following drive it seemed as if the Nevada offense was going to answer right back with Shane lllingworth completing a 37-yard pass to Carlton Brown for 37 yards moving the Wolfpack up to Boise’s 25-yard line, however getting halted shortly afterward, Nevada went for a field goal just to get blocked and set up Boise with decent field position. After these opening drives the game continued to still go Boise’s way with Nevada not getting a point up on the board till the end of the second quarter making the game at halftime 21-3 Broncos.

However, halftime ended up not changing the pace of this snow game and while the Bronco’s defense was able to hold its own against Nevada, the Bronco’s offense continued to stay on pace in the second half putting up 20 more points on the Wolfpack making the final score of the game 41-3. A dominant win for a dominant team the Broncos are currently at the top of their division sitting pretty at a conference record of 6-0 and an overall record of 7-3.

Fresno State at UNLV

A battle in Las Vegas, Nevada between Fresno State and UNLV. Both offenses were putting points on the board. Doug Brumfield for UNLV didn’t have his best show out while only completing 18-33 passes for only 172 yards. However, for Fresno, quarterback Jake Haener went 28-34 in completions for 313 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Both teams kept switching whoever was in the lead with powerful offensive drives, however when Fresno was able to take the lead at the top of the third quarter with a field goal they were able to continue to hold their lead over the Rebels for the rest of the game making a final score of 37-30. A much-needed win for Fresno for them to stay at the top of their division in the Mountain West Conference.

Fresno State improves to 6-4 with a 5-game winning streak after opening up the season as 1-4. Fresno State also holds a conference record of 5-1 with their only loss being to the Boise State Broncos who are also at the top of their division in the Mountain West Conference.