Boise State - Washington State Basketball Preview

BOISE STATE (0-1) VS WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)

Location: Boise, Idaho (Idaho Central Arena)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: The Broncos are 2-2 against the Cougars, winning last year in Spokane 58-52. The largest margin of victory goes to Washington State as they won in Boise back in 2007 by 12.

Keys to Watch

Can Boise State neutralize Wazzu’s #35 Mouhamed Gueye? Will Bronco Chibuzo Agbo be able to settle in and not get into foul trouble? Can Leon Rice’s big men (Sylla and Milner) be able to contribute inside?

Stat Leaders

Points

Boise State: Guard Max Rice - 21 Pts

Washington State: Forward Mouhamed Gueye - 18 Pts

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 6 Reb.

Washington State: Forward Mouhamed Gueye - 13 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 5 Ast.

Washington State: Guard Justin Powell - 12 Ast.

Odds

Via DraftKings, Washington State is favored by 2 and the total is set at 133.

Prediction

It is apparent that the Broncos need time to gel, similar to last year’s team that started the season 3-3. Matching up against a very solid PAC-12 team that has a dynamic frontcourt player in Gueye is going to be very difficult. I see Leon Rice working out some of the kinks that were visible Wednesday, but not finding a way to win this one.

Final Score

Boise State 70 - Washington State 75