Boise State - Washington State Basketball Preview

BOISE STATE (0-1) VS WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)
Location: Boise, Idaho (Idaho Central Arena)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)
Television: None
Streaming: Mountain West Network
Radio: KBOI 670 AM
Head-to-Head: The Broncos are 2-2 against the Cougars, winning last year in Spokane 58-52. The largest margin of victory goes to Washington State as they won in Boise back in 2007 by 12.
Keys to Watch
- Can Boise State neutralize Wazzu’s #35 Mouhamed Gueye?
- Will Bronco Chibuzo Agbo be able to settle in and not get into foul trouble?
- Can Leon Rice’s big men (Sylla and Milner) be able to contribute inside?
Stat Leaders
Points
Boise State: Guard Max Rice - 21 Pts
Washington State: Forward Mouhamed Gueye - 18 Pts
Rebounds
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 6 Reb.
Washington State: Forward Mouhamed Gueye - 13 Reb.
Assists
Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 5 Ast.
Washington State: Guard Justin Powell - 12 Ast.
Odds
Via DraftKings, Washington State is favored by 2 and the total is set at 133.
Prediction
It is apparent that the Broncos need time to gel, similar to last year’s team that started the season 3-3. Matching up against a very solid PAC-12 team that has a dynamic frontcourt player in Gueye is going to be very difficult. I see Leon Rice working out some of the kinks that were visible Wednesday, but not finding a way to win this one.
Final Score
Boise State 70 - Washington State 75
