Utah State at Hawaii Preview

Utah State is coming off a bye week after a 27-10 win over New Mexico. This was the most complete game Utah State has played all season and they are currently 4-5 and third place in the Mountain West conference. The next three games are very important for the Aggies because in order to become bowl eligible, Utah State needs to win two of the final three games on the schedule. This week will be an important week as Utah State heads to Hawaii.

Utah State (4-5; 3-2) at Hawaii (2-8; 1-4)

When: Saturday, November 12th

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii

Time: 11:00 PM EST

Where to watch: Spectrum

Line: Utah State (-10) DraftKings Sportsbook

Series history: Utah State leads the overall series 11-6 and won last years game 51-31 and has won six games in a row dating back to pre Mountain West days in 2011. The largest win for Utah State came in 1966, a 48-0 win in Honolulu.

Three things to watch for:

1. Can Utah State stop the Hawaii running game?

Utah State’s defense gives up an average of 205.7 rushing yards per game and Hawaii averages 133.9 rushing yards per game. The reason Utah State has lost a couple of different games this year is because of the rushing yards that they allow their opponents. The key will be to contain Dedrick Pearson, who recently came off a 136 yards and three touchdown game against Nevada.

2. How does Cooper Legas play?

On the season, Cooper Legas has thrown for 677 yards and six touchdowns and five interceptions. Legas went down with a concussion a few weeks ago but has returned. His best game of the season was against Air Force, where he thew for 215 yards and two touchdowns. In the past game against New Mexico, Legas threw for 149 yards and a touchdown but was sacked four times and only completed 13 of his 27 passes. Down the stretch of Utah State is going to make a bowl game, Cooper Legas needs to improve and show more consistency.

3. Can Utah State get the run game going?

Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries against New Mexico, which was his worst outing of the season. Utah State has averaged 162.3 rushing yards per game, which isn’t a great number considering Utah State has also struggled in the passing game. The key to winning this game for Utah State is going to be creating consistency early on.

Prediction

Utah State is two wins away from bowl eligibility and has three games left on the schedule. They had a chance to get healthy and figure out a plan during the bye week after a victory which benefits the Aggies.

While Utah State has struggled this season, Hawaii has really struggled and that’s going to be the difference in this game. Utah State should improve off of their last game and find more consistency on offense.

Score Prediction: Utah State: 34; Hawaii: 17