The race in the Mountain West

As we enter November football the big question is: Who’s in? For the playoff. For conference championships. For the Mountain West. The Mountain West has not had a great year in football and there are several teams with either one loss or two losses that are still alive in the race for the conference title. So, with three weeks left until the conference championship teams are decided, where do teams stand?

Out of the picture:

New Mexico (2-7) (0-5)

Colorado State (2-7) (2-3)

Air Force (6-3) (2-3)

UNLV (4-5) (2-3)

Hawaii (2-8) (1-4)

Nevada (2-7) (0-5)

There’s a chance!

Utah State (4-5) (3-2)

Losses in conference: UNLV (34-24), Wyoming (28-14)

Wins in conference: Air Force (34-27), Colorado State (17-13), New Mexico (27-10)

Key win: Air Force

Path to championship game: In order to make it to the Mountain West title game, Utah State must win out and they must have Wyoming lose to Boise State. The Broncos also must lose to Nevada. Wyoming would need to lose to Boise State and either Colorado State or Fresno State.

Wyoming (6-3) (4-1)

Losses in conference: San Jose State (33-16)

Wins in conference: Air Force (17-14), New Mexico (27-14), Utah State (28-14), Hawaii (27-20)

Key win: Air Force

Path to championship game: Wyoming is second place only behind Boise State in the Mountain Division. The easiest path for Wyoming is to win out the rest of the way, which would mean beating Colorado State, Boise State, and Fresno State. If Wyoming beats Colorado State and Boise State but was to lose to Fresno State, they would be the division champion. So, the easiest way for Wyoming to get to the championship game would be to beat Boise State next weekend.

San Jose State (6-2) (4-1)

Losses in conference: Fresno State (17-10)

Wins in conference: Wyoming (33-16), UNLV (40-7), Nevada (35-28), Colorado State (28-16)

Key win: Wyoming

Pathway to championship: San Jose State’s only loss is to Fresno State, which hurts San Jose State in their race to win the division. The Spartans must defeat San Diego State and Utah State on the road and must also beat Hawaii in the final game. They must also have Fresno State lose a game along the road as San Jose State does own the tiebreaker.

San Diego State (5-4) (3-2)

Losses in conference: Boise State (35-14), Fresno State (32-28)

Wins in conference: Hawaii (16-14), Nevada (23-7), UNLV (14-10)

Key Win: UNLV

Pathway to championship: San Diego State has two losses to Boise State and Fresno State and it’s in the loss to Fresno State that’s in the same division that is costing San Diego State right now. Fresno State needs to lose twice to UNLV, Nevada, or Wyoming in order to make the championship game and San Diego State needs to win out.

In the driver’s seat

Boise State (6-3) (5-0)

Wins in conference: New Mexico (31-14), San Diego State (35-14), Fresno State (40-20), Air Force (19-14), Colorado State (49-10).

Losses in conference: None

Key Win: San Diego State

Pathway to championship: Boise State had a turnaround victory as a team against San Diego that has aided them in a 5-0 conference run. Boise State doesn’t need any help getting to the conference championship game, they simply need to beat Nevada this weekend and Wyoming next weekend and they will be in.

Fresno State (5-4) (4-1)

Wins in conference: San Jose State (17-10), New Mexico (41-9), San Diego State (32-28), Hawaii (55-13)

Losses in conference: Boise State (40-20)

Key Win: San Jose State

Pathway to championship: Fresno State has likewise turned it around after a 17-10 win over San Jose State. The Bulldogs also have a path to the championship if they win out. Similar to Boise State, Fresno State has a one game lead in the division and needs to win next weekend to secure a spot in the conference championship game.