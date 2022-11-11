UNLV Looks to Break the Losing Streak This Week Against Fresno State

Game Preview

UNLV is back at home against Fresno State tonight and this will be a thought matchup for the Rebels. Especially with Fresno State QB Jake Haener back for his third game after injuring his leg against USC.

However, UNLV has their star players back as well. QB Doug Brunfield and RB Aidan Robbins are back for their second game from coming off of injury. Brumfield threw for 200 yards last week and Robbins ran for 115 yards so they looked good coming off the injuries. Brumfield did throw 2 picks, but against Fresno State it could be a different story.

The one thing about Fresno State is that they give it up on the ground. With Robbins being one of the best RBs in the Mountain West, look for him to have a day and open up the play-action pass for Brumfield and the Rebel WRs against the Bulldogs. Brumfield will also use his legs to make big plays happen in the game. Look for him to run at least one TD in tonight.

UNLV does have to be solid on defense for this game as Fresno State is one of the more explosive offenses in this conference. With Haener and the connection he has with WR Jalen Cropper, this could be a high scoring affair if UNLV is up to the task.

With Fresno State coming off of a blowout game they could be feeling relaxed coming into the game, especially looking at UNLV who has now lost four games in a row. Fresno State has been known to do that in the past where they are more relaxed going into games they should win and end up losing.

Betting Odds

Game

Line: UNLV +9

UNLV Spread: - 105

UNLV ML: +280

O/U: 62

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

Line: UNLV +5.5

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: +195

O/U: 30.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Game Time

Game time is 7:30 PM PST or 10:30 EST and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

And since the Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday at home, it begs the question... Will former Fresno State players now Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr and Davante Adams be in attendance?

