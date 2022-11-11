Mountaintop View 11-11-22

Football rightfully takes center stage as critical games will be played starting tonight that will shed a clearer picture of division standings once the final whistle blows. Stay in the loop on this as well as other MW Sports news by clicking the links/content. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
Aztecs football notebook: QB coach Ryan Lindley clicks with QB Jalen Mayden
With rumors on moving to the Pac-12 (10?) rampant, read how the relationship between the Aztecs’ QB and QB Coach is going as they face what is probably an elimination game in the West Division for the loser.
Mike Bethea weighs in on Nevada-Boise State rivalry, state of the Wolf Pack defense
The Wolf Pack co-defensive coordinator weighs in on his unit’s quest for consistency as they prepare to host the Mountain Division leading Broncos this Saturday.
Wyoming’s Zach Watts seeks fourth Border War Victory
The Colorado native lived 16 miles from Fort Collins but decided on committing to Wyoming and now is looking at a 4-peat in Border War victories over Colorado State.
Fresno State vs. UNLV live stream, odds, channel, prediction, how to watch on CBS Sports Network
The Mountain West football schedule starts later tonight with the big matchup between the Bulldogs and the Rebels. Read that storyline as well as the three other conference games that will be a big part of CBS Sports Network viewing schedule on Saturday.
Other MW News and Notes
BSU men’s basketball lose a tough one in home opener
The Broncos overcame a 13 point first half deficit in a game that was tied with three minutes left. Read what happened down the stretch and who stood out for the Broncos in their home opener.
MW Awards $17,500 in Tuition from the College Football Playoff and Dr. Pepper
Seven MW Student-Athletes are recipients of $2500 each in this third year of awarding those who are studying to become teachers.
Mountain West Cross Country Runners Head to NCAA Regionals
Nine MW programs will be represented at two different sites in the NCAA Regionals taking place today.
On The Horizon:
- Later Today: Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 11). California matchup, Border War, Coaching Change? Fox and CBS.
- Later Today: Week Eleven Fan Guide
- Later Today: Week 11: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread
Loading comments...