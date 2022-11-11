Mountaintop View 11-11-22

Football rightfully takes center stage as critical games will be played starting tonight that will shed a clearer picture of division standings once the final whistle blows. Stay in the loop on this as well as other MW Sports news by clicking the links/content. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

With rumors on moving to the Pac-12 (10?) rampant, read how the relationship between the Aztecs’ QB and QB Coach is going as they face what is probably an elimination game in the West Division for the loser.

The Wolf Pack co-defensive coordinator weighs in on his unit’s quest for consistency as they prepare to host the Mountain Division leading Broncos this Saturday.

The Colorado native lived 16 miles from Fort Collins but decided on committing to Wyoming and now is looking at a 4-peat in Border War victories over Colorado State.

The Mountain West football schedule starts later tonight with the big matchup between the Bulldogs and the Rebels. Read that storyline as well as the three other conference games that will be a big part of CBS Sports Network viewing schedule on Saturday.

Other MW News and Notes

The Broncos overcame a 13 point first half deficit in a game that was tied with three minutes left. Read what happened down the stretch and who stood out for the Broncos in their home opener.

Seven MW Student-Athletes are recipients of $2500 each in this third year of awarding those who are studying to become teachers.

Nine MW programs will be represented at two different sites in the NCAA Regionals taking place today.

On The Horizon: