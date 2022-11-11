Week Eleven Fan Guide

Week ten has concluded, and the championship picture is continuing to clear. But week eleven sets up to be one of the most exciting weekends of the year for the Mountain West. The race for the West Division will become much clearer this weekend, and a Wyoming victory will add intrigue to their game with Boise State.

Teams eliminated from contention and removed from the fan guide: New Mexico, Air Force, Nevada, Colorado State, Hawaii

Teams that could be eliminated this weekend: Utah State, UNLV, San Diego State

Boise State

@ Nevada

Win and pull for a massive Colorado State upset over Wyoming. If this happens, Boise State will clinch at least a share of the division title. But Bronco fans should be planning for their biggest game of the year in Laramie in a few weeks. Boise State would also benefit from a Utah State loss which would eliminate them from the title picture.

Utah State

@ Hawaii

I spent some time looking at tiebreakers and let’s just say this...the Aggies need a miracle. If both Wyoming and Boise State win, they are eliminated (they would lose the tiebreaker in this scenario). If they win, Boise State wins, and Wyoming loses, they are still alive because they could have a tiebreaker over Boise State. It doesn’t look good for the Aggies.

Wyoming

@ Colorado State

The Cowboys' path is pretty simple, they control their own destiny. If they win out, they will have a chance at their first Mountain West title. The Rams will likely be without starting quarterback Clay Millen, who had his best performance of the year against San Jose State. Win this week and pull for Utah State and Boise State to lose. A win this week sets up the most important football game of the Mountain West season with Boise State traveling to Laramie next week.

Fresno State

@ UNLV

Keep winning! The Bulldogs control their own destiny and a win over UNLV gets them one step closer to another shot at the Mountain West title. The Bulldogs will also have a close eye on the San Diego State-San Jose State game. If the Aztecs win, it essentially gives the Bulldogs a two-game lead since they would hold the tiebreaker over the number two and three teams.

San Diego State

vs. San Jose State

The Aztecs need a lot of help, but a win over the Spartans would go a long way and would make them bowl-eligible. The Aztecs need UNLV to beat Fresno State. If the Rebels can pull off the upset, things could get really interesting.

San Jose State

@ San Diego State

It is really simple for the Spartans at this point. They need the Bulldogs to drop at least one game, and this is one of the toughest games left on Fresno State’s schedule. They can also eliminate the Aztecs with a win this weekend.

UNLV

vs. Fresno State

There is still a mathematical possibility that UNLV can win the division, but it is probably less than one percent. They need to win this weekend, as a loss eliminates them. They also need San Jose State to lose out and the Aztecs to lose two of their last three. If you are looking at the odds, making it past this weekend will be tough.

Which games will you be watching this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.