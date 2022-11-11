Week 11: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, November 11th
Fresno State vs UNLV (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, November 12th
New Mexico vs Air Force (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Wyoming vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Boise State vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
San Jose State vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
Utah State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Fresno State/UNLV: -9.5 Fresno State, O/U: 59
New Mexico/Air Force: -22.5 Air Force, O/U: 37.5
Wyoming/Colorado State: -8.5 Wyoming, O/U: 42
Boise State/Nevada: -21 Boise State. O/U: 47.5
San Jose State/San Diego State: -2.5 San Jose State, O/U: 41.5
Utah State/Hawaii: -11.5 Utah State, O/U: 52.5
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Fresno State: Can their offense keep up the torrid pace they’ve been on the past 1.5 games?
- UNLV: Will the Rebels ever find a way to resemble their early season form?
- New Mexico: Can the Lobo defense neutralize the AFA offense? And can their offense muster up anything?
- Air Force: Can the Falcons find a way to avoid dropping another division game?
- Wyoming: Will they continue their strong season by beating a top rival?
- Colorado State: Can the Rams rise up for the rivalry game and come away with a victory?
- Boise State: Will the Broncos regroup after a tough loss or play down to the competition?
- Nevada: Can the Wolf Pack play spoiler over the final month or will they roll over?
- San Jose State: Will the Spartans continue to play inconsistent and down to the wire or can they put together a complete game?
- San Diego State: Can the Aztecs stay alive in the West division and their quest for a bowl?
- Utah State: Can the Aggies salvage their season and avoid a letdown to a less team?
- Hawaii: Can Hawaii find a way to get another win on the season?
