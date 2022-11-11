Week 11: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, November 11th

Fresno State vs UNLV (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, November 12th

New Mexico vs Air Force (1:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Wyoming vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Boise State vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports San Jose State vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Utah State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Fresno State/UNLV: -9.5 Fresno State, O/U: 59

New Mexico/Air Force: -22.5 Air Force, O/U: 37.5

Wyoming/Colorado State: -8.5 Wyoming, O/U: 42

Boise State/Nevada: -21 Boise State. O/U: 47.5

San Jose State/San Diego State: -2.5 San Jose State, O/U: 41.5

Utah State/Hawaii: -11.5 Utah State, O/U: 52.5

Game Previews:

Fresno State

UNLV

New Mexico

Air Force

Wyoming

Colorado State

Boise State

Nevada

San Jose State

San Diego State

Utah State

Hawaii

What to Watch For:

Fresno State: Can their offense keep up the torrid pace they’ve been on the past 1.5 games?

UNLV: Will the Rebels ever find a way to resemble their early season form?

New Mexico: Can the Lobo defense neutralize the AFA offense? And can their offense muster up anything?

Air Force: Can the Falcons find a way to avoid dropping another division game?

Wyoming: Will they continue their strong season by beating a top rival?

Colorado State: Can the Rams rise up for the rivalry game and come away with a victory?

Boise State: Will the Broncos regroup after a tough loss or play down to the competition?

Nevada: Can the Wolf Pack play spoiler over the final month or will they roll over?

San Jose State: Will the Spartans continue to play inconsistent and down to the wire or can they put together a complete game?

San Diego State: Can the Aztecs stay alive in the West division and their quest for a bowl?

Utah State: Can the Aggies salvage their season and avoid a letdown to a less team?

Hawaii: Can Hawaii find a way to get another win on the season?

Who Will Win:

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.