Mountaintop View 11-10-22

Broze Boot week, college basketball scores, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

What Nevada wants to see from QB Shane Illingworth in final three games

After an impressive performance against San Jose State, it appears Nevada is moving forward with quarterback Shane Illingworth. After playing well against a strong Spartans defense, Illingworth will look at keep momentum going against Boise State.

CSU football team locks in when Sonny Lubick speaks, especially when it’s about Wyoming

Bronze Boot Run - Colorado State

Note there are two links above, both articles about the Bronze Boot rivalry between Colorado State and Wyoming. It’s rivalry month in college football!

Broncos drop a heartbreaker

Big clash Friday night between UNLV and Fresno State

Andy Katz interviews SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher

Not everything with CSU football has been terrible this fall

Third straight day Boise State receives a big donation. A trend building to something?

Next Up In Mountain West Football

