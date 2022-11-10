Mountaintop View 11-10-22

After an impressive performance against San Jose State, it appears Nevada is moving forward with quarterback Shane Illingworth. After playing well against a strong Spartans defense, Illingworth will look at keep momentum going against Boise State.

Broncos drop a heartbreaker

Big clash Friday night between UNLV and Fresno State

“You will not be given a bowl (game),” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “You have to earn it. You have to earn everything in this game.”https://t.co/WKiZQLL6Ia — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) November 9, 2022

Andy Katz interviews SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher

Brian Dutcher is bullish on @Aztec_MBB and with good reason. San Diego State has a squad that can make a deep run. Here is my convo for @Mauiinv. pic.twitter.com/2cgDvoaDnP — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 9, 2022

Not everything with CSU football has been terrible this fall

Third straight day Boise State receives a big donation. A trend building to something?

Secured the seven-figure commitment to the Lyle Smith Society ✅



“Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in our Power 5 mentality. Your commitment helps us stay competitive and maintain an elite environment for our student-athletes to succeed.” -@JeramiahDickey — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) November 9, 2022

