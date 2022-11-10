Mountaintop View 11-10-22

What Nevada wants to see from QB Shane Illingworth in final three games
After an impressive performance against San Jose State, it appears Nevada is moving forward with quarterback Shane Illingworth. After playing well against a strong Spartans defense, Illingworth will look at keep momentum going against Boise State.
CSU football team locks in when Sonny Lubick speaks, especially when it’s about Wyoming
Bronze Boot Run - Colorado State
Note there are two links above, both articles about the Bronze Boot rivalry between Colorado State and Wyoming. It’s rivalry month in college football!
Broncos drop a heartbreaker
Final score in Boise.#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/cckjVOpqEM— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 10, 2022
Big clash Friday night between UNLV and Fresno State
“You will not be given a bowl (game),” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “You have to earn it. You have to earn everything in this game.”https://t.co/WKiZQLL6Ia— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) November 9, 2022
Andy Katz interviews SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher
Brian Dutcher is bullish on @Aztec_MBB and with good reason. San Diego State has a squad that can make a deep run. Here is my convo for @Mauiinv. pic.twitter.com/2cgDvoaDnP— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) November 9, 2022
Not everything with CSU football has been terrible this fall
Congratulations to Tory Horton @toryhorton11 for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List! @CSUFootball @CSURams #OutstandingReceiver #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/TQEJrmJtry— Biletnikoff Award (@biletnikoffawrd) November 9, 2022
Third straight day Boise State receives a big donation. A trend building to something?
Secured the seven-figure commitment to the Lyle Smith Society ✅— Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) November 9, 2022
“Thank you Bronco Nation for investing in our Power 5 mentality. Your commitment helps us stay competitive and maintain an elite environment for our student-athletes to succeed.” -@JeramiahDickey
