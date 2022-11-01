Initial College Football Playoff Rankings feature no Mountain West teams.

The first week of the College Football Playoff weekly rankings debuted today.

No Mountain West team was expected to be featured, and those expectations were accurate.

In a bit of a surprise, there were two Group of 5 teams featured. Tulane led the way at #19 and UCF rounded things out at #25. It’s probably fair to say that Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati would be considered ahead of any Mountain West team, with Boise State being the most likely team to be considered at this point. Stranger things have happened but don’t expect to see any MWC teams in the CFP rankings in the near future.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. North Carolina State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Follow along with the rankings every Tuesday, until the final announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4.