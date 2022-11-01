Initial College Football Playoff Rankings feature no Mountain West teams.

The first week of the College Football Playoff weekly rankings debuted today.
No Mountain West team was expected to be featured, and those expectations were accurate.
In a bit of a surprise, there were two Group of 5 teams featured. Tulane led the way at #19 and UCF rounded things out at #25. It’s probably fair to say that Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati would be considered ahead of any Mountain West team, with Boise State being the most likely team to be considered at this point. Stranger things have happened but don’t expect to see any MWC teams in the CFP rankings in the near future.
Here are the full rankings:
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. North Carolina State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
Follow along with the rankings every Tuesday, until the final announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4.
- 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 1
- 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 8
- 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 15 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games)
- 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 22
- 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 29
- 12 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 4 (Selection Day)
