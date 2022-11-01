Mountaintop View 11-1-22

The first day of November brings about a smorgasbord of different fall sports and we try to give you an update on most of them! So put away your leftover Halloween candy and click the links to stay up-to-date. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
The Mountain West announces their Players of the Week for Week 9
Congratulations to this week's #MWFB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 31, 2022
CSU continues to lose the games that matter most — Jay Norvell’s biggest task is to change this
The Rams had another indication of how far they will need to go to be thought of as a MW contender. It is item 1 for their head coach moving forward.
Tennessee continues taking ground, UCF, Louisville, UCLA empires also expand and Incarnate Word established a toehold in Empires Map after Week 9
After week nine (Oct 30) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/SbwngN2M11— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 30, 2022
After week eight (Oct 23) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/luPiMU79FM— College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 24, 2022
MW Basketball News
5 questions entering the Mountain West
Jon Rothstein takes a look at the conference and comes up with 5 preseason questions. San Diego State is the consensus favorite, but what other items are there for discussion?
MW Soccer News
San Diego State Advances After 22-Round PK Shootout in Opening Match of 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Championship
After a 46 penalty-kick shootout, the Aztecs ultimately prevail over Utah State inthe first round of the MW Women’s Soccer Championship.
Phillips Sends Spartans to 2022 Mountain West Soccer Championship Semifinals
A late goal in the 77th minute propelled San Jose State past Colorado College.
Mountain West Reveals 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Conference Teams
The top-seeded Wyoming Cowboys boast the Offensive Player of the Year along with the Coach of the Year in conference season accolades.
MW Volleyball News
MW Volleyball Players of the Week
A first time winner joins two other players who win the honor for the second time!
UNLV in Top 25 in RPI Rankings
#BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/A5zRdHFDji— UNLV Volleyball (@UNLVvball) October 31, 2022
