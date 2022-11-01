Mountaintop View 11-1-22

The first day of November brings about a smorgasbord of different fall sports and we try to give you an update on most of them! So put away your leftover Halloween candy and click the links to stay up-to-date. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

The Mountain West announces their Players of the Week for Week 9

The Rams had another indication of how far they will need to go to be thought of as a MW contender. It is item 1 for their head coach moving forward.

Tennessee continues taking ground, UCF, Louisville, UCLA empires also expand and Incarnate Word established a toehold in Empires Map after Week 9

After week nine (Oct 30) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/SbwngN2M11 — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 30, 2022

After week eight (Oct 23) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/luPiMU79FM — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 24, 2022

MW Basketball News

Jon Rothstein takes a look at the conference and comes up with 5 preseason questions. San Diego State is the consensus favorite, but what other items are there for discussion?

MW Soccer News

After a 46 penalty-kick shootout, the Aztecs ultimately prevail over Utah State inthe first round of the MW Women’s Soccer Championship.

A late goal in the 77th minute propelled San Jose State past Colorado College.

The top-seeded Wyoming Cowboys boast the Offensive Player of the Year along with the Coach of the Year in conference season accolades.

MW Volleyball News

A first time winner joins two other players who win the honor for the second time!

UNLV in Top 25 in RPI Rankings

On the horizon: