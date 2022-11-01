The Good. the Bad, the Ugly: Week Nine

Week nine is done, and the race for the Mountain West title is tightening up. Some teams have already been eliminated while others are on the brink. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly performances from week nine.

The Good

Boise State

The Broncos absolutely dominated this one from the opening kickoff. We are seeing young quarterback Taylen Green grow up before our eyes. The Bronco offense had its best showing of the year against a decent Colorado State defense. The Broncos are now 5-0 in league play and are in the driver’s seat in the Mountain Division.

Fresno State

What a football game! The Bulldogs were dominated for the majority of the game, but five Aztec turnovers and some late game magic allowed the Bulldogs to pull off a massive comeback. The Bulldogs were able to use a late, onside kick recovery and an impressive effort by returning quarterback Jake Haener to come away with the 32-28 victory.

San Jose State

Normally, this type of performance would not land a team like San Jose State in the “Good” category, but you could tell this team was not themselves. After settling in during the second half, the Spartan offense started moving the ball at will and were able to come away with the 35-28 victory. The Spartans did an excellent job of honoring Camdan McWright by creating his number on the field. The coaches also wore shirts in his honor.

Wyoming

Similar to what I said about San Jose State, this type of performance would not normally land a team in the “Good” category. However, it is always hard to play in Hawaii, especially with this late of a kickoff. The Cowboys dominant rushing attack proved to be enough to overcome the Rainbow Warriors.

The Bad

Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors once again put up a valiant effort but ultimately fell short. Their inability to capitalize on Cowboy turnovers in the first half came back to haunt them. The offensive scheme for the Rainbow Warriors is improving; receivers were open, but Schager was missing them.

Nevada

Nevada almost pulled off the biggest upset in league play this season. The Wolf Pack were ahead for much of the game, but the relentless offense of the Spartans proved to be too much. Sure, they lost, but this game showed that Nevada is improving. They may have their answer at quarterback as well.

The Ugly

Colorado State

The Rams looked completely overmatched Saturday evening. The Rams had no answer for a Boise State offense that dominated on the ground and through the air. The Rams also failed to establish the run, even though Boise State was missing three starting defensive linemen. This team has a long way to go before they can realistically contend.

San Diego State

This was a perplexing loss. The Aztecs had a 28-10 lead in the second half, but five turnovers and an onside kick recovered by Fresno State doomed the Aztecs and their hopes of a conference championship.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from this past weekend stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.