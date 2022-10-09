New Mexico fires Warehime

New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales has fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime this evening, following the Lobos 27-14 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night.

“I appreciate what Derek Warehime has done for our program over the past three years and all the hard work that he put into it,” Gonzales said in a statement on Sunday.

Heath Ridenour will serve as interim offensive coordinator beginning this coming Saturday when the Lobos take on New Mexico State in Las Cruces.

The Lobos are averaging 260.5 yards per game and 19.3 points per game through six contests this season. However, the Lobos have squandered two double digit leads in a row.

Against UNLV last week, the Lobos raced out to a 17-0 lead before only scoring three more points late in the fourth quarter, losing 31-20. This week, UNM scored touchdowns on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead before going scoreless the final three quarters.

The Lobos were able to move the ball early against both UNLV and Wyoming via gimmicky drives. Then after going back to their regular offense the rest of the games, the offense could not move the ball and put the defense in several bad spots.