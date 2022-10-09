UNLV Gets Cooled Down by San Jose State

Game Recap

The UNLV Rebel football team was on the road this week for their second conference road game of the year and third conference game in a row. They went into San Jose hoping to continue their undefeated tear against Mountain West teams.

The Rebels did not start off hot as they could not get the ball moving and punting on almost every possession in the first half. The San Jose State Spartansscored after almost every mishap from the Rebel offense.

After going down by 14, the Rebel offense fumbled to give the ball back to San Jose State on the UNLV 15 yard line. They scored after one play but missed the extra point. QB Cameron Friel came in for a shaken up QB Doug Brumfield with 12:21 left in the half. This was the first action he has seen all year.A turnover-on-downs by UNLV the next drive allowed the Spartans to kick a field goal to go up 23 at half.

The first half ended 23-0.

The Spartans opened the half with a 25-yard field goal. Then after another punt by UNLV, the Spartans scored another TD to put them up 33-0.

The Rebels needed to get some points on the board this drive to at least give them a shot for the rest of the game. Down 33-0 seems like a lot but a lot crazier comebacks have happened in College Football

Friel got the drive started with a 3-yard pass toWR Ricky White. With a few more pass plays over 10 yards, the Rebels were able to drive the ball down the field in nine plays for their first TD of the game. The TD came on a 14-yard pass from Friel to WR Senika McKie, both of their first TDs on the season.

That TD was UNLV’s only points in the game as San Jose State went on to score another TD in the 4th Quarter.

The final score was 40-7.

Stats

Passing

QB Cameron Friel - 15/22 153 YDS 1 TD

QB Doug Brumfield - 1/6 8 YDS

Rushing

RB Aidan Robbins - 13 ATT 55 YDS

Receiving

WR Senika McKie - 3 REC 55 YDS 1 TD

RB Aidan Robbins - 3 REC 27 YDS

WR Ricky White - 4 REC 26 YDS

WR Nick WIlliams - 3 REC 25 YDS

Defense

LB Austin Ajiake - 1 TCK 1 SACK

LB Elijah Shelton - 1 TCK 1 SACK

Takeaways

Robbins ran hard, but the Spartans prepared for him

SJSU QB did exactly what was predicted in the preview for this week and the UNLV defense could not stop him

Hopefully, Brumfield is okay

The passing attack needs to be more prolific if they want to win more highly competitive games

The Rebels are back at home next week, Saturday October 15th, against the Air Force Falcons and their triple option. Game time is 10:30 PM EST, 7:30 PM PDT.

#BEaREBEL