Jay Norvell’s Colorado State Rams March into Mackay Stadium to Battle against Nevada as Underdogs

Previous Nevada head coach, Jay Norvell, and his now Colorado State Rams travel to Mackay Stadium to take on the Wolfpack at 7:35 pm (PT). There is no doubt that there is somewhat bad blood between these two organizations mainly due to Jay Norvell leaving the team directly after a bowl game last season. Head coach of Nevada, Ken Wilson, had some statements to make about Jay Norvell’s sudden exit from his previous team recently stating in an Athlon Sports article,

“I don’t think coaches, at least coaches that I work with, leave their team before a bowl game and take players and tell players not to play in the bowl game and tell players to go to the NFL draft. There’s just a lot of things here that don’t usually happen.”

Both teams haven’t had the best season so far with Nevada only gaining two wins early in the season, but now falling to 2-3 after three straight losses to teams such as Incarnate Ward. However, the two wins that Nevada has are still two more wins than what Colorado State has since Colorado State hasn’t won a game all season. Colorado State’s closest game was against Middle Tennessee and they still lost by 15 even when Tipico SportsBook had Colorado state favored by 11.5 points. Not to mention Colorado State is still recovering from their embarrassing loss to Sacramento State last week losing 41-10.

Nevada is favored at home against the Rams as three and half-point favorites, however, according to the fans of UNR, the students will be showing up in numbers for this game and I believe that will help Nevada win by more.

In order for the Colorado State Rams to revive their season, it will have to be against Nevada due to the now sudden rivalry between the two teams with Jay Norvell transferring and so they don’t travel back to Colorado as an 0-5 football team. Colorado State leads the series total 12-5, however, they are going to need to fight against the Nevada defense and get their offense ready to make the series 13-5.