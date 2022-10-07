Mountaintop View 10-7-22

The leaves are starting to turn colors which means not just football but basketball season getting even closer! Plenty of news around the MW as we head into a big weekend of conference games. Enjoy!!

As the Falcons try to be the nation’s top rushing team for the third consecutive season, Brent Briggeman takes a look at the factors that have led to such a dominant and consistent output.

Just one week after Boise State replaced their Offensive Coordinator, the Aztecs followed suit after another feckless offensive performance. They bring back a former Aztec to revive an offense that is currently last in the nation in passing offense and third down conversions.

Wyoming heads down to Albuquerque carrying a two game losing streak against the Lobos. Both teams are coming off losses last week and the Cowboys really struggled last year offensively against Rocky Long’s Lobos defense. Can Wyoming break their bad streak against New Mexico?

Most of the attention is on Ram Head Coach Jay Norvell coming back to the place where he coached for 5 years, but the game will be won or lost on the field. See how the two teams match up by position groups from a Wolf Pack point of view.

Some current and former MW Coaches are prominently mentioned as being among the potentials for Boulder.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN lists his preseason CBB Top 25 with the MW favorite listed and another top team just lurking outside in 30th position. Check it out!

Wolf Pack WBB keeps their leader through 2027

On The Horizon:

Later Today: Week Six Fan Guide

Later Today: Hawaii @ San Diego State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Later Today: Week 6: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread