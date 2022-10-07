Week Six Fan Guide

We are nearly halfway through the regular season, and some surprise teams are emerging as legit contenders. Some teams look like they are poised to bounce back, while others are still searching for their identity. We have reached the point in the season where scoreboard watching is in full effect. Let’s take a look at what each team should be rooting for this weekend.

Air Force

The Falcons will look to avenge a loss to Utah State last season. The Falcons will be heavy favorites in this one. This is a must-win game or their hopes of a championship might be in jeopardy. The Falcons could also use some help from Fresno State who takes on Boise State. New Mexico beating Wyoming would also be a big help.

Boise State

The Broncos have another tough test on “The Blue” this weekend. Fresno State will travel to Boise, and the Broncos will look to improve to 3-0 in conference play. Boise State fans will also have a close eye on the Air Force-Utah State game. They should probably pull for Utah State. They should also be rooting for a New Mexico win over Wyoming and a Nevada win over Colorado State.

Colorado State

The Rams might be 0-4, but it is a new season this weekend as they take on Nevada in their first conference game this season. This is a game that Colorado State should probably win, and it is an opportunity to get on track. Rams fans shouldn’t be scoreboard watching yet; they just need to win a game.

New Mexico

The Lobos are coming off of a disappointing showing against UNLV. This game against Wyoming could go either way. If the Lobos have any hope of making a bowl game, they have to win this game.

Utah State

The Aggies looked like they were making steps in the right direction against BYU and have an opportunity to turn their season around when they host Air Force at home this weekend. This is a huge game for the Aggies if they have any hope of salvaging their season.

Wyoming

The Cowboys suffered their first conference loss of the season this past weekend and will need to bounce back in New Mexico. This is a game the Cowboys can and should win. The Cowboys could also use some help from Fresno State and Nevada this weekend.

Fresno State

The Bulldogs are coming off of one of the more disappointing performances in recent history after losing to UConn. They will travel to Boise this weekend to take on a resurgent Boise State squad for the Milk Can Trophy. This squad is banged up, but this is a winnable game if the offense can clean things up and slow down the Boise State rushing attack. Bulldogs fans should also be pulling for Colorado State and Hawaii.

Hawaii

Hawaii is travelling to a San Diego State squad that is very banged up. The Rainbow Warriors are underdogs. It will take a small miracle to pull this one off, but The Aztecs’ uncertainty at quarterback gives them hope.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack are coming off of a much needed bye. Now they have the most anticipated game on their schedule with Colorado State and former head coach Jay Norvell coming to town. This game is big for the Wolf Pack and its fans.

San Diego State

The Aztecs are coming off of a debilitating loss to Boise State. Their defense was pushed around and the offense could not move the ball. A game against a struggling Hawaii defense may be just what the doctor ordered. The Aztecs could also use some help from Boise State and Colorado State this weekend.

San Jose State

The Spartans looked like legitimate contenders against Wyoming last week. They now have a game against a UNLV squad that is also undefeated in league play. It might be hard to believe, but this game against UNLV could go a long way in determining who represents the West in the conference championship game. The Spartans should be pulling for Boise State and Colorado State this weekend.

UNLV

Similar to what was said about San Jose State, this game with the Spartans is arguably the game of the week. UNLV can establish themselves as a legitimate contender in the Mountain West with a win over San Jose State. Like the Spartans, the Rebels should also be pulling for Boise State and Colorado State this weekend.

Which games will you be watching this weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.