Week 6: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Friday, October 7th

Colorado State vs Nevada (8:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 UNLV vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Saturday, October 8th

Wyoming vs New Mexico (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Air Force vs Utah State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Fresno State vs Boise State (7:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Hawaii vs San Diego State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Colorado State/Nevada: -3.5 Nevada, O/U: 44

UNLV/San Jose State: -7 San Jose State, O/U: 52.5

Wyoming/New Mexico: -3.5 Wyoming, O/U: 36.5

Air Force/Utah State: -10 Air Force, O/U: 55

Fresno State/Boise State: -7.5 Boise State. O/U: 45.5

Hawaii/San Diego State: -22 San Diego State, O/U: 48

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Colorado State: Can the young players being thrust into roles show any hope for the future, especially on offense?

Nevada: How will their offense and overall team energy look coming out of the bye week?

UNLV: The Rebels will face one of their toughest opponents. How will they fare?

San Jose State: The Spartans are on a roll, can they continue their winning ways against a better team?

Wyoming: Can their offense figure out how to score against the Lobo defense?

New Mexico: Can their defense continue to contain opponents? And can they find some consistency on offense?

Air Force: Can the Falcons demonstrate more firepower on offense? And better ball security to go with it.

Utah State: Can the Aggies find new life on offense with a new QB?

Fresno State: How do the Bulldogs bounce back after last week’s loss? And can they figure out how to utilize their skill players on offense with a backup QB?

Boise State: Can the Broncos show last week’s offensive explosion was not a fluke but instead a sign of things to come?

Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors show new signs of life following their bye?

San Diego State: Will the Aztecs find a spark on offense with a new coordinator and new coach or will they continue to struggle?

Who Will Win:

