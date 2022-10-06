 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-6-22

Norvell returns to Reno, UNLV’s potential bowl options, trading cards?? and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ex-Nevada coach Jay Norvell downplays return to Reno as Colorado State’s leading man

This game has been circled on the calendar ever since the Mountain West schedules were released. Tension could be high in Reno on Friday. Kickoff if at 7:30 PT on FS1.

With UNLV football on bowl path, plenty of options await

Optimism is reaching new heights for UNLV football. The perennial doormat of Mountain West football is a joke no more. A bowl appearance is a near lock, but the Rebels are thinking bigger than just a bowl game. Rebels play Friday night against San Jose State.

Colorado State football offensive growth needs to start with limiting sacks

The hype machine from spring feels like an eternity ago for Colorado State Rams fans. The 2022 football season is off to a disastrous start. How do the Rams turn this around? It starts up front.

New creative NIL endeavors seem to pop up every day

Knock on wood, Spartans

On The Horizon:

Today - Hawaii Warriors visit the Aztecs this Friday

Friday - Week Six Fan Guide

Friday - Hawaii @ San Diego State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Friday - Week 6: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

