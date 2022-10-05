UNLV Stays Hot Heading into San Jose

The Rebels are on a three-game win streak and they are looking to keep the streak going as they have a tough battle this Friday against the San Jose State Spartans in San Jose.

UNLV has been good at home this year, but this game will be a true test because it is on the road. Their last road game was against Utah State where they did step up to the challenge.

Last game for the Rebels they started slow. They are going to need to get the offense going earlier against the Spartans because in most of the Spartans’ wins, especially at home, they have put up over 30 points. The Spartans last game was on the road where they beat a good Wyoming team in Wyoming by a decent amount.

Stopping the passing game will be the Rebel Defense’s number one priority. With how the DBs have been playing, I can see momentum swinging interceptions in the game from the UNLV DBs.

QB Doug Brumfield will have to be more of a passer in this game. He has been great on the ground in every game this year, but last week he did not throw any TDs. If the San Jose State passing attack is like how it as been, Brumfield will have to match that or even be better to give the Rebels a chance to win.

RB Aidan Robbins should keep doing his thing as he has rushed for over 50 yards in every game this year. If Robbins is able to run the ball hard and like he has been, it’ll tire out the defense and give the passing attack a chance to put up big numbers. Look for this game to be a high scoring battle.

Betting Lines

(Accoding to DraftKings)

Game

Line: UNLV +7

Spread: -120

ML: +215

O/U: 52.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

Line: UNLV +3.5

Spread: -110

ML: +175

O/U: 24.5

Over: -115

Under: -105

#BEaREBEL