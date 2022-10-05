Bowl Predictions: Week 5.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV
I switched a few teams around this week. Air Force remains locked in the top spot. I’m moving the Rebels to the G-Rate Bowl and SJSU gets the 2nd best MWC bowl in Hawaii. I have Boise State and Wyoming as firm bowl teams at this point. Fresno State drops to the Arizona (at least for now) and SDSU drops out all together. Six teams makes sense for now but I could see it drop down to five depending on how things go.
Zach
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Fresno State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Major switches this week. The Aztecs are out of the bowl picture and the Spartans are in the number two spot. The Bulldogs are still in, but it depends on how long Haener is out.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Fresno State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Jeff
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
I flipped quite a few teams around as well. It seems to be a carousel at this point but really it’s who is hot this week and who can sustain momentum. The UNLV/SJSU game will be big for the division but won’t be the last big matchup. Stay tuned for more Football Follies
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
