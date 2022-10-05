Bowl Predictions: Week 5.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV

I switched a few teams around this week. Air Force remains locked in the top spot. I’m moving the Rebels to the G-Rate Bowl and SJSU gets the 2nd best MWC bowl in Hawaii. I have Boise State and Wyoming as firm bowl teams at this point. Fresno State drops to the Arizona (at least for now) and SDSU drops out all together. Six teams makes sense for now but I could see it drop down to five depending on how things go.

Zach

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Fresno State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Major switches this week. The Aztecs are out of the bowl picture and the Spartans are in the number two spot. The Bulldogs are still in, but it depends on how long Haener is out.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Fresno State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Jeff

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

I flipped quite a few teams around as well. It seems to be a carousel at this point but really it’s who is hot this week and who can sustain momentum. The UNLV/SJSU game will be big for the division but won’t be the last big matchup. Stay tuned for more Football Follies

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force