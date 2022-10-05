Mountaintop View 10-5-22. Rams depth chart, New Mexico MBB, Hot Seat, POTW, Aaron Judge

It’s hump day and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.
Colorado State depth chart.
Depth charts are normally big news in fall camp and don’t change much during the season. Unless injuries or ineffectiveness forces change, which is what has been happening at Colorado State. With the lack of winning, they are going younger. Freshmen are scattered throughout the depth chart, especially at wide receiver. There are many news names appearing since the fall camp version, as players have left the team and there have been injuries to positions such as the offensive line.
5 MBB teams that could surprise.
It may be the middle of football season but college basketball news will be trickling in as teams opened practice this week. Among the teams that Jon Rothstein says can overachieve this year is New Mexico. The post talks about their returning productive backcourt featuring Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. They add an transfer who could be a difference-maker immediately with Morris Udeze and are being labeled as the Mountain West sleeper team this year.
Coaching Hot Seat.
Some familiar names on this list. The top is former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and right behind him is current Boise State coach Andy Avalos. That seems pretty high for Avalos, although his seat is probably warm. No other Mountain West coach appears on this week’s version of the list, however.
XC Athletes of the Week.
Congratulations to this week's #MWXC Athletes of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 4, 2022
@USUTF_XC x 3️⃣
@UNMLoboXCTF
: https://t.co/px0eYCbQ0I#AtThePEAK | #AggiesAllTheWay | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/aNfeVBcTM4
Former Bulldog Aaron Judge makes history.
RECORD. BREAKER. https://t.co/oFUp07lw23— Fresno State Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) October 5, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Thoughts on the new conference scheduling
- Later today: Bowl Projections: Week 5
- Coming Thursday: Stats Corner
- Coming Thursday: Mountain West previews galore
- Coming Friday: Reacts Results (Week 6)
- Coming Friday: More previews!
- Coming Friday: This Week in the Mountain West
Loading comments...