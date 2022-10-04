 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-4-22

Ride the early October momentum and stay in the loop of MW Sports!!

By RudyEspino
San Diego State v Boise State

Put a capper on the weekend while keeping an eye on the upcoming weekend. Plenty of links to keep all the fan juices going. Enjoy!!

MW Football Players of the Week - Oct. 3

Two Broncos join a Spartan and a Rebel for this week’s honors.

Bronco gets his own accolades for his performance last weekend

MWFB Week 5 Top Plays

See the three top plays over the weekend as voted by the MW. Think they are missing one (insert Taylen Green highlight).

TURNING POINT, UNSUNG HERO AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR UW FOOTBALL

Another end of first half touchdown by the opponent once again takes away the Cowboys momentum for the second straight week. Read what both head coaches said after the game and what’s up next for Wyoming.

Updated CFB Empire Map

Purdue, Oklahoma State and Clemson the biggest land grabbers from last weekend.

Nevada football a 3.5-point favorite in highly anticipated clash with Colorado State

The Wolf Pack are a favorite as they welcome (?) back their former coach. The Pack are trying to end a three-game losing streak while the Rams are winless on the year and have recently experienced additional losses to the transfer portal.

Mountain West Golfers of the Month - September

A mix of repeat and first time winners are named for top honors for September.

Mountain West Volleyball Players of the Week

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 5
  • Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 6
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Thoughts on the future conference schedule
  • Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 5

