Boise State Shuts Down Colorado State 49-10

Kickoff to triple zeroes.

Dominance.

With two teams barreling in opposite directions, it would have been a shock to have this game be competitive through four quarters.

Would have...

The Broncos took care of business in all three phases and were able to play running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty.

Add in a tremendous performance by DL Divine Obichere and a Charlie Chaplin-esque run by Taylen Green for a touchdown and you get a fun night in the Treasure Valley.

SCORING DRIVES

1st Quarter (8:04) - 1-yard run by RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 7 - Colorado State 0

1st Quarter (3:19) - 1-yard run by RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 14 - Colorado State 0

1st Quarter (0:00) - 41-yard field goal by K Michael Boyle

Boise State 14 - Colorado State 3

2nd Quarter (11:14) - 8-yard pass from QB Taylen Green to TE Riley Smith (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 21 - Colorado State 3

2nd Quarter (2:26) - 1-yard run by RB Ashton Jeanty (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 28 - Colorado State 3

2nd Quarter (1:47) - 76-yard pass from QB Clay Millen to WR Justus Ross-Simmons (Boyle PAT)

Boise State 28 - Colorado State 10

3rd Quarter (12:13) - 10-yard run by QB Taylen Green (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 35 - Colorado State 10

3rd Quarter (8:41) - 1-yard run by RB George Holani (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 42 - Colorado State 10

3rd Quarter (0:29) - 15-yard pass from QB Taylen Green to WR Billy Bowens (Dalmas PAT)

Boise State 49 - Colorado State 10

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS 49

COLORADO STATE RAMS 10

Takeaways

Taylen Green is developing faster than expected. In four games, he has gone from looking to run and escape to staying the course and extending plays, making throws down the field.

While Green had some pinpoint throws and was throwing off his front foot much more, he still did have two or three throws that were either ill-advised or underthrown. This is to be expected, but we should all be grateful Dirk Koetter is his teacher and mentor for 2022.

The return of not one, but two running backs was a pleasant surprise considering the hush-hush attitude towards last week’s game. Both Holani and Jeanty found the endzone, cashing in three times and once, respectively.

The wide receivers made a heck of an appearance after being quiet the last few weeks. Stefan Cobbs hauled in 91 yards on four catches, Billy Bowens made his way to paid dirt along with 73 yards, and Eric McAlister continues to put his mark on the offense with 48 yards on the day.

Tight end Riley Smith caught his first receiving touchdown of the 2022 campaign on a beautiful touch pass in the back of the endzone.

With George Tarlas (season-ending hip injury), Scott Matlock (minor injury), and Isaiah Bagnah (transfer portal) out, Divine Obichere and Cortez Hogans stepped up to the plate and absolutely delivered. Obichere notched two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss while Hogans accounted for one QB hurry and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Ezekiel Noa, Andrew Simpson, DJ Schramm and Ahmed Hassanein all contributed to the Broncos’ total of five sacks on the day.

Sophomore linebacker Gabe Hunter caused the only turnover of the day, making an interception with the Rams in the red zone.

The secondary did well outside of two chunk plays that both led to the Rams putting points on the board. Accountability is certainly visible as CB Tyric LeBeauf posted on Twitter after the game “Won’t happen again.”, alluding to the 76-yard TD pass given up in the second quarter.

Kicker Jonah Dalmas did miss his only field goal attempt of the night, but the hold was bobbled and threw off the timing of the play. Dalmas was perfect otherwise, nailing all seven of his point-after attempts.

Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds is getting better and better, sending a ball 57 yards and averaging 48.3 yards per punt on Saturday.

Going Forward

At 6-2 and 5-0 in Mountain West play, the Broncos control their own destiny as we head into November. They will take a pause in conference action and play their last non-conference opponent, the BYU Cougars.

The Cougars are currently 4-5 and have lost four straight, including back-to-back losses against Liberty and East Carolina. The spread has opened at seven in favor of Boise State, but despite everything that is going on in Provo and Boise, this is the last rendition (for the foreseeable future) of a rivalry game that both teams love to win and hate to lose.

The Broncos look to have the final laugh and send BYU packing to the Big 12.

Look for a preview of Boise State - BYU to be posted on Friday.

