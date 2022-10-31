Mountaintop View 10-31-22. Broncos destroy, Bulldogs fight back, Spartans edge out, Wyoming wins, polls.

Happy Halloween to one and all!

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

On paper, this was supposed to a blowout and that’s exactly what happened. Outside of about two big plays for Colorado State, the Broncos exerted their will on nearly every snap. It was the best and most balance the offense has looked all season as they went 7-7 in the redzone, scoring touchdowns every time. The Boise State defense held the Rams to 3 (yes 3) net rushing yards during the game. Simply dominant.

In the showdown for the Old Oil Can, Fresno State announced the bulk of their injured players were healthy enough to play. In the first half, those players looked rusty, as SDSU continued to display a more dynamic offense with their quarterback-turned-safety-turned-quarterback. However, Jake Haener and the Bulldog offense came alive late and it was enough to gain the lead, the win, the trophy, and share of first place in the west.

In San Jose State’s first game since the death of their teammate, they engaged in a back-and-forth affair with Nevada. The Wolf Pack gave it everything they had, and looked much better in their passing game. For awhile, it looked like the Spartans were on upset alert. However, their offense found its stride in the second half and edge out Nevada to keep pace in the west.

In yet another close Mountain West matchup, Wyoming won in Hawaii for the first time in seemingly forever. They rode a steady rushing attack that really came alive in the second half, as they couldn’t get much going through the air. Hawaii put together another close-but-no-cigar game, as they continue to play much better since the bye but don’t have much to show for it.

Broncos getting poll votes.

#BoiseState received 11 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll today.



The Broncos are 9 spots outside the Top 25.



Other G5 programs currently ahead of BSU:

21. Tulane

23. Liberty

25. UCF

NR. Cincinnati (39 PTS)

NR. Coastal Carolina (25 PTS)

NR. Boise State pic.twitter.com/Q1Ypi6gGu1 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 30, 2022

#BoiseState is once again receiving votes in the #APTop25.



They received 4 points this week, 38th most in the FBS. pic.twitter.com/PVeDPECRYM — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 30, 2022

On the horizon: