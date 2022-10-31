MWC Recruiting Roundup 10-31-22

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are fresh off another recruiting weekend in the Mountain West. As can be seen below, there was the usual slew of new offers (junior college and the class of 2024 continue to be the focus lately), a handful of visitors, and a few new verbal commitments. It was noteworthy that with four teams on a bye this week, we didn’t see more offers from those teams. This week, Air Force, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Wyoming all picked up new commitments. However, the Aztecs secured one of the best offensive line recruits in the west and for their efforts, they are featured on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

San Diego State: 4

Boise State : 3

: 3 Hawaii: 3

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 57

Visit Recap

DE Demanuel Brown (Boise State)

“I love the coaching staff. They show good love and loyalty. The words and knowledge they are telling you aren’t temporary it takes you a long way in life as a man and football player. It’s a great game day atmosphere, and fans had the same energy the players had. The stadium is loud with passion and feeling the energy knowing the game is going to go their way.”

DB Ty Benefield (Boise State)

“The visit was very good. The highlight for me was definitely being able to picture myself on the blue turf and see how I compared to the current safeties. I learned a lot from coaches and players. I am being recruited as a safety and I spoke a lot to Keenan McCaddy, Seyi Oladipo, and others. It was great meeting the coaches in person. I’ve tapped in with them on the phone for a long time, and it was a blessing to be able to finally see them in real life. I really like Boise State.”

WR Khai Taylor (Boise State)

“It was a great visit, just seeing the school in person and seeing the coaches in person everything just made sense after I got to see what they were talking about, and I loved the atmosphere during the game. I love the team family bond that they bring in, andeverything that I saw was just great. I love the energy, and I like everything there.”

Commitment Spotlight

DL Rocky Sheilds (Wyoming)

“I committed for a few different reasons. To start, Wyoming is close to home. Also, I have a great relationship with the coaches. They are phenomenal at developing players, and their strength/nutrition program is top-notch. The Defensive Ends coach is my teammate's cousin, so I have a special connection with him. And Coach Giles the Dline coach and I have just really clicked and developed a good relationship.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

TE Matt Wagner was offered by Boise State

WR Jaxson Lavender was offered by Boise State

K Martin Connington was offered by Boise State

2024 OL Jayce Mitchell was offered by Colorado State

2024 LB Aizik Mahuka was offered by Hawaii

DE Isiah Chala was offered by San Diego State

JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin was offered by San Diego State

JUCO DE Elijah O’Neal was offered by San Diego State

2024 LB Naki Tuakoi was offered by San Jose State and UNLV

JUCO DB Matthew Littlejohn was offered by UNLV

TE Will Monney was offered by Utah State

Visits:

DB Ty Benefield visited Boise State

DE Demanuel Brown visited Boise State

WR Khai Taylor visited Boise State

LB Isaiah Carlson visited Boise State

2024 WR Beaux Sauve visited Boise State

2024 QB Jake Schakel visited Boise State

WR Keynan Higgins visited San Jose State

Commits

DE Keegun Moore committed to Air Force

An unknown player committed to New Mexico

OL Jonah Rodriguez committed to San Diego State

JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr committed to Utah State

DL Rocky Shields committed to Wyoming

Decommits

