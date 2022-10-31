Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Nine

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Talk about triumphant returns. The Bulldgos looked dead in the water, behind 28-10 late in the second half. An explosive performance by Haener led the Bulldogs to an improbable, come-from-behind victory. Haener finished the game completing 34 of 45 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Fehoko had one of the more dominating defensive performances I have seen this year. He was in the backfield every play wreaking havoc on the Wolf Pack. Fehoko finished the game with 12 tackles, 3 sacks, and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Special Teams Player of the Week

John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Hoyland proved to be the difference in this game, nailing both field goal attempts and all three extra point attempts.

Freshman of the Week

Taylen Green (Boise State)

Green had his best performance of his young career. Green completed 24/31 attempts for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Green added another touchdown on the ground.

