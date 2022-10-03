Second Half Heroics Lead to UNLV’s Fourth Win of the Season

Game Recap

In their charcoal uniforms, the UNLV Rebels took on the New Mexico Lobos on Friday Sept. 30th. This was their first in-conference home game of the season and it did not disappoint. Some people might say it was a “tale of two-halves”

The game started off slow for the Rebels as they gave up two TDs and a field goal before they could put up any boys. They saw themselves down 17-0 with 13:29 left in the first half.

The Rebels first points came from a field goal that capped off a 10-play 52-yard drive. The next New Mexico drive the Rebel defense stepped up and picked off Lobo QB Miles Kendrick. They turned the pick into another field goal on the next offensive drive.

The Rebels were able to kick another field goal towards the end of the half to make it 17-9 heading into halftime.

The second half started with a punt from each team. When the Rebels got the ball for the second time in this quarter they made sure to make the most of it.

QB Doug Brumfield took his boys down the field 76 yards in 12 plays to score their first TD of the game, which was a rushing TD by Brumfield. And instead of taking the extra-point to be down only one point, they decide to give the two-point conversion a try. With a pass from Brumfield to WR Ricky White, UNLV was able to tie the game up and get the momentum back on their side.

After the UNLV TD, New Mexico took the ball down the field in 10 plays and looked like they were going to score. The Lobo kicker missed a 38-yard field goal. The Rebels got the stop and got the ball back.

The Rebels moved the ball down the field with some big pass plays and substantial rushes. RB Aidan Robbins finished the drive with the go-ahead 3-yard TD in the beginning of the 4th Quarter.

The next drive from New Mexico kicked a field goal to get back within four points. After a few punts from each team and a Brumfield pick, New Mexico was driving with under a minute left. On 4th and 8 of the drive, Kendrick was picked off by DB Cameron Oliver who returned the interception for a 24-yard TD.

The game ended with a score of 31-20, Rebels win.

Game Stats

Passing

QB Doug Brumfield - 24/33 233 YDS 1 INT

Rushing

RB Aidan Robbins - 23 ATT 79 YDS 1 TD

RB Courtney Reese - 3 ATT 25 YDS

QB Doug Brumfield - 8 ATT 19 YDS 1 TD

Receiving

WR Senika McKie - 5 REC 72 YDS

WR Kalvin Souders - 4 REC 57 YDS

WR Ricky White - 6 REC 43 YDS

WR Nick Williams - 2 REC 32 YDS

RB Aidan Robbins - 3 REC 23 YDS

Defense

LB Elijah Shelton - 1 TCK 1 SACK

DB Cameron Oliver - 1 INT (TD)

DB Jordyn Morgan - 1 INT

Takeaways

Rebel Defense stepped up after giving up 17 points in the first half by only giving up 3 in the second half

RB Aidan Robbins with another solid game, showing he is one of the best RBs in the Mountain West

No passing TD this game, but the run game continues to keep the Rebels on a roll

The Rebels have a game, Friday, October 7th @ San Jose State at 7:30 PM PDT.

#BEaREBEL