Aztecs hire Lindley as QB Coach

Ryan Lindley has been hired by SDSU to help reinvigorate a passing game that is currently the worst in the country. Lindley comes to the Aztecs from Mississippi State where he was working as a defensive analyst. This follows the removal of offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski who also coached quarterbacks. Running backs coach Jeff Horton was elevated to offensive coordinator position. These changes heading into this weekends game against Hawaii seem to be an attempt to right a leaking ship. Quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Kyle Crim both were injured, leaving the Aztecs bare in the quarterback cupboards.

Lindley comes back to the Aztecs as one of the most successful quarterbacks in Aztec history. He passed for over 12,000 yards and owns several other Aztec passing records. Barring Lindley suiting up, the Aztecs will still need to find a solution to their quarterback problem. One idea being floated on social media is a possible return by recently departed Will Haskell. This will require copious amounts of crow to be eaten. At least the Aztecs will have a few days to prepare for a Hawaii. Being a 20 point favorite is about right, but one cannot rest on laurels as the favorite. Just ask Fresno State.