Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Five

Week Five had some great performances for a number of Mountain West players on both sides of the ball. There were a number of deserving athletes, but here are our top performances from week five.

Offensive Player of the Week

Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)

You could flip a coin between Cooks, Cordeiro, and Holani for this week’s honor, but Cooks was the difference maker in the Spartan’s victory over the Cowboys. Cooks finished the game with eight catches for 177 yards.

Defensive Player of the Week

DJ Schramm (Boise State)

Schramm’s contributions in this game go beyond the stat sheet; he was involved in nearly every play for the Boise State defense. He finished the game with 11 tackles and four tackles for loss to help the Broncos improve to 2-0 in league play.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Daniel Gutierrez (UNLV)

The Rebel kicker had a huge game against New Mexico. Gutierrez connected on all three field goal attempts, including a long of 50 yards.

Who were your players of the week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.