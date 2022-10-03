Mountaintop View 10-3-22. Aggies fight but lose, Broncos find offense, Rebels & Spartans win, Aztec OC.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

At one point, Utah State was winning. Then, the wheels fell off a bit and the better team began to fight back. It was still within reach for the Aggies at halftime, but BYU kept pulling away and the game was never in doubt in the second half. The Aggies, behind new QB Cooper Legas (Logan Bonner suffered a broken foot, ending his season and college career), put up some garbage time points, but the game was not as close as the score indicated for much of the game.

It was truly a tale of two halves. In the first half, SDSU scores two field goals and blocked a punt for a touchdown. Both offenses looked lifeless. In the second half, the Bronco defense forces the Aztec offense to put up negative yards. Then, the BSU offense burst on the scene behind a strong rushing attack, putting up 5 rushing touchdowns and outscoring SDSU 35-0 in the second half.

It wasn’t pretty, but good teams find ways to win. New Mexico threw everything they had at UNLV and at one point were ahead 17-0. Things were looking bleak but UNLV still had lots of time remaining and used it effectively. At one point they scored 24 unanswered points as the offense was finally able to counter the Lobos defensive scheme. The Rebels now sit at 4-1 for the first time since 2003 and are 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference for the second time ever.

In this week’s version of the top matchup in the conference, we found out that the Spartans are finding their footing. For this week at least, they are one of the best teams in the Mountain West. They were able to counter the Cowboy defense and keep them off the board as well, winning in convincing fashion. What a conference.

Aztecs make a change on offense, decide to attempt to have one.

BREAKING: The Union-Tribune has learned that Jeff Hecklinski is out as @AztecFB offensive coordinator https://t.co/JxDVYVQ1dy — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) October 2, 2022

On the horizon: