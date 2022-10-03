MWC Recruiting Roundup 10-3-22

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

As the calendar turns to October, recruiting is as busy as ever. Teams are hosting official visitors and those on bye weeks are getting out to watch recruits play in person. Tons of offers are being handed out and new commitments are being made as well. As for new commits, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah State all picked up players this week. With all of that being said, Hawaii seemed to have the most productive week, getting on the recruiting trail and handing out lots of new offers. The Rainbow Warriors take the cover photo.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 6

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

Boise State : 3

: 3 San Diego State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

New Mexico: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 53

Visit Recap

QB CJ Tiller (Boise State)

“It was amazing, these games were a lot more crazier than I aspected. The fans were amazing, the team did amazing, and it was a cool experience. I know a lot of the players so we just chat outside of the field and got to know each other there all very nice people. Besides that, the coaches were really going over the game plan and adjusting the offense on the fly and they did a great job with that. I know the offense is a week-by-week thing and getting to learn they are getting to learn his offense. Grind, refine, compete. I know God has a purpose and plan for me, so I know all of that will come into play, and I’ll just trust the process and keep working.”

Commitment Spotlight

OL Matthew Toilolo (New Mexico)

“I felt UNM was a good fit for me. I’m confident in knowing I can help contribute to the OL and to the UNM football program. UNM been loyal to me since day 1 especially after my official visit a month ago. The coaching staff and players made my mom and I feel welcomed. The love and support that was shown to us that weekend had a great impression on me. I built a great relationship with OL coach Lenz and I know they’re building something special at UNM. I am a big strong, athletic lineman that competed in the trinity league that I believe really prepped me for the next level. I am an intelligent and good character player with a good work ethic that likes to play with physicality and toughness.”

October Team Recruiting Rankings

The rankings are taking shape as we get closer to the stretch run. At this time, there is enough data to know how classes are shaping up, with some team even close to filling up all of their spots in this year’s class. At this point, the rankings are telling more of a story than they were previously. However, they didn’t really change from last month. Here are the September rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) San Diego State

2) Boise State

3) Colorado State

4) Nevada

5) Fresno State

6) Air Force

7) Hawaii

8) San Jose State

9) Utah State

10) UNLV

11) New Mexico

12) Wyoming

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State

Tier 2: Nevada, Fresno State

Tier 3: Air Force, Hawaii

Tier 4: San Jose State, Utah State

Tier 5: UNLV

Tier 6: New Mexico, Wyoming

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Deric English was offered by Colorado State

JUCO OL Maxwell Iheanachor was offered by Colorado State and Hawaii

2024 RB Kedren Young was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE Tana Togafau-Tavui was offered by Colorado State

LB Chase Martin was offered by Fresno State and SJSU

OL Kaiki Akana was offered by Hawaii

WR Jake Johnson was offered by Hawaii

JUCO TE Owen Olsen was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Ben Osueke was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Davis Tine was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Bari Hawkins was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DE Elijah O’Neal was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DE Nnanna Anyanwu was offered by Hawaii

JUCO TE Grayson Barnes was offered by Hawaii

JUCO WR Trent Hudson was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Justin Sinclair was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Tyrice Ivy was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL ‘Eliesa Pole was offered by Hawaii

JUCO LB Kylen Armstead was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Chris Carter was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Thaddeus Dixon was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Leon Bell was offered by Hawaii

DL RJ Stephens was offered by Nevada

LB Nolan Clement was offered by Nevada

JUCO DT Gabriel Iniguez was offered by Nevada

2025 RB/DB Colson Kermode was offered by Nevada

JUCO RB Dorian Lewis was offered by New Mexico

2025 WR/DB Carter Jackson was offered by SJSU

RB Elijah Davis was offered by UNLV

Visits:

QB CJ Tiller visited Boise State

RB Jambres Dubar visited Boise State

WR Mikey Matthews visited Boise State

DB Nick Hawthorne visited Boise State

Commits

WR Marshaun Brown committed to Nevada

OL Matthew Toilolo committed to New Mexico

JUCO DE Maka Tuakoi committed to Utah State

Decommits

