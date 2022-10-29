Week 9: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, October 29th

Colorado State vs Boise State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 San Diego State vs Fresno State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 Nevada vs San Jose State (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Wyoming vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: Spectrum PPV

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Colorado State/Boise State: -27 Boise State, O/U: 43

San Diego State/Fresno State: -8.5 Fresno State, O/U: 40.5

Nevada/San Jose State: -24.5 San Jose State, O/U: 44

Wyoming/Hawaii: -11.5 Wyoming, O/U: 49

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Colorado State: Can their offense score more than 20 points for the first time all year? And will their defense continue to prove effective against better competition?

Boise State: Can they avoid a letdown after three tough games? And can their pass game keep developing?

San Diego State: Is their new success on offense sustainable or a fluke? Can their defense keep the Bulldog offense in check?

Fresno State: Can they keep their positive momentum going? And can their offense overcome the Aztec defense?

Nevada: Can they show any life on offense?

San Jose State: How will the Spartans do playing their first game since they tragic loss and since they upset loss?

Wyoming: Can the Cowboys win the islands and keep their successful season going?

Hawaii: Can the Rainbow Warriors take their close losses and turn them into an upset win?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 13% Colorado State (3 votes)

86% Boise State (19 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Diego State

Fresno State vote view results 47% San Diego State (11 votes)

52% Fresno State (12 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

San Jose State vote view results 5% Nevada (1 vote)

95% San Jose State (19 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Wyoming

Hawaii vote view results 76% Wyoming (16 votes)

23% Hawaii (5 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

