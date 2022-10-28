Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 8). MWC game of the week, Big Game, Wyoming, Wolf Pack.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Mountain West game of the week

This one isn’t even close. Of the Mountain West games slated for this weekend, all eyes will be on San Diego State and Fresno State. It’s a de facto elimination game, so the stakes are high.

Bulldogs are set to win.

Two-thirds of voters are thinking Fresno State will continue its recent hot streak and beat rival San Diego State this weekend. It should be a great matchup.

Wyoming for real, kind of.

Nearly all of you believe Wyoming is a very good team but not a great team. A team that is the second-best in their division, but not in the top tier of the conference. Time will tell on the young but talented Cowboys.

Not much hope for the Wolf Pack.

One sounds right, even if it’s not known where that win will come from. On the other hand, voters think they are almost just as likely not to win any more games this season, so who really knows.