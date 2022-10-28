 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-28-22

The pre-Halloween edition complete with news from a spectrum of MW Fall Sports.

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Colorado State

We change the format a bit for the latest news around the Mountain West and the various sports. Click the links to stay in-the-know. Enjoy!!

MW Football News....

Colorado State Mid-Season Check Up...

Bulldogs’ Tedford breaks down San Diego State offense

With first place in the West Division on the line, Fresno State Head Coach shares the challenges posed by the San Diego Aztec defense.

Dave Reardon: The transfer portal ‘hurt’ UH but it helped the current roster grow

It has to be tough to see what could have been when former players have big performances with their new teams. However, the portal also giveth and the openings created by outgoing players has provided opportunity for those who have transferred to Hawaii.

Utah State limps into much-needed bye week

The diminished QB group severely hampered the Aggies in their match-up with Wyoming over the weekend. The bye week could not have come at a better time for them to regroup and work to keep their flickering chances on becoming bowl-eligible alive.

MW Players getting Senior Bowl buzz...

Men’s Basketball News...

Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage

Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs which featured two preseason Top 25 teams.

If you are in the neighborhood..

MW Golf News....

Strong Final Round Helps Rams to Rainbow Wahine Title

In the final fall match before winter break, the Rams started fast and didn’t look back with four players finishing in the Top Ten individually.

Pack closes fall with title sweep at The Clash at Boulder Creek

Putting an exclamation mark on the finest fall season in program history, Nevada Women’s golf team wins in dominating fashion in their fall season finale.

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: Reacts Results (Week 9)
  • Later Today: More previews!
  • Later Today: This Week in the Mountain West

Next Up In Mountain West Football

