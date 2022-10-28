Mountaintop View 10-28-22

We change the format a bit for the latest news around the Mountain West and the various sports. Click the links to stay in-the-know. Enjoy!!

MW Football News....

Colorado State Mid-Season Check Up...

The highs, the lows. The top performances and the most surprising performances. A look midseason look at all that and more from CSU football season so far https://t.co/9xDz0HymeZ — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 26, 2022

With first place in the West Division on the line, Fresno State Head Coach shares the challenges posed by the San Diego Aztec defense.

It has to be tough to see what could have been when former players have big performances with their new teams. However, the portal also giveth and the openings created by outgoing players has provided opportunity for those who have transferred to Hawaii.

The diminished QB group severely hampered the Aggies in their match-up with Wyoming over the weekend. The bye week could not have come at a better time for them to regroup and work to keep their flickering chances on becoming bowl-eligible alive.

MW Players getting Senior Bowl buzz...

Our weekly talk with @jimnagy_sb, identifying seniors generating buzz with the @seniorbowl staff and in the NFL scouting world.



Here are seven seniors generating buzz entering Week 9:https://t.co/2FPavtTAvX pic.twitter.com/L8zI5MRPyR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 27, 2022

Men’s Basketball News...

Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs which featured two preseason Top 25 teams.

If you are in the neighborhood..

SAVE THE DATE‼️



Join us @SaveMartCenter on Saturday, October 29th for Dunks & Donuts with the 'Dogs‼️



Open Practice

️ Coach Hut Mic'd Up

FREE Donuts

☕️ FREE Coffee

️ Autograph Session

Win Fresno State Prizes#GoDogs | #ForTheV | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/TbRDYU8U5Q — Fresno State MBB ☕️ (@FresnoStateMBB) October 10, 2022

MW Golf News....

In the final fall match before winter break, the Rams started fast and didn’t look back with four players finishing in the Top Ten individually.

Putting an exclamation mark on the finest fall season in program history, Nevada Women’s golf team wins in dominating fashion in their fall season finale.

On the Horizon: