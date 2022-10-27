UNLV Baseball has a Star in the 2022 World Series

Profile

Bryson Stott is a rookie this season for the Philadelphia Phillies and earned his starting role at Shortstop (SS) throughout this long 2022 season.

A Las Vegas native like his teammate, Bryce Harper, Stott grew up loving the game of baseball. He played all four years at Desert Oasis High School and eventually went on to UNLV like his parents did before him. His dad was even the Quarterback for the Rebels back in his day. The athleticism runs in the family.

At UNLV, he was thrown into the starting role as a true freshman and did well for the Rebels. He hit .294 with one bomb and 29 RBIs that year. His Sophomore year, he hit .365 with four home runs and 32 RBIs. He also led the NCAA in doubles with 30 on the season. His junior year in 2019, he hit .356 with ten home runs and 36 RBIs. Stott also shared MW Player of the Year with Fresno State’s McCarthy Tatum.

In 2019, after the season ended, he was drafted 14th overall to the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Draft. In his three years in the minors he was ranked as one of the MLB Pipelines Top Prospects and made his MLB Debut April 8th, 2022. He had a single and a double with an RBI in that game.

He finished the season with a batting average of .234 with 10 HRs, 49 RBIs, 58 Rs, and 12 SBs.

So far in the MLB Postseason he is hitting .200 with 4 Doubles and 3 RBIs, including a 2 RBI Double to put them on the board against the Padres in Game 5 of the NCLS. He also had a lot of rally starting knocks to get the Phillies going.

Bryson Stott, who Became the 1st Phillies rookie ever to collect multiple XBH in a postseason game in Game 3 of the NLCS, gets the Phillies rally started in the 7th!!



pic.twitter.com/0PCdiiD2Zp — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2022

Why #5?

Behind every player, there is the number on their back. A lot of the time the number has meaning. For example, it’s a lucky number or they had a good season with it years ago. The meaning behind why Bryson wears number 5 is different than some of the other meanings.

In 2021 in the Arizona Fall League, Stott switched his number from 10 to 5. This was because one of Stott’s best friends, Cooper Ricciardi, wore that number on the high school basketball team. Ricciardi tragically passed away from cancer when him and Stott were Seniors in high school.

Stott continues to honor him by wearing his number on his back every day at the ballpark.

A Look Ahead to the World Series

A Phillies team led by Bryce Harper looks to get the city of Philadelphia another ring as they play the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series.

Stott is not just the only rookie SS playing in the WS. Jeremy Pena for the Astros is also a rookie and is hot with the bat as well. It will be the battle of the young SS in this series.

The first game of the series is Friday, October 28th in Houston. First pitch is 5:03 PM PDT.