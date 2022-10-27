Mountaintop View 10-27-22

Mountain West football rankings: Nevada continues to sink; West Division showdown on tap
The ever-changing Mountain West power rankings. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is still learning on the job, but the Broncos sit at #1 after defeating San Diego State, Fresno State, and Air Force in consecutive weeks. San Jose State and Wyoming are right on their heels.
These College Basketball Players Are Ready to Break Out
A Mountain West hooper makes the list.
Three Pack players, including starting PG Hunter McIntosh, suffer multiple-month injuries
I’m not entirely sure why the sports gods are harassing Nevada athletics, but my goodness the Wolf Pack cannot catch a break.
New helmets for the Bulldogs this week
sorry for the wait #GoDogs | #ForTheV pic.twitter.com/zWqs47vCmc— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 26, 2022
Some women’s hoops games will be on TV this season!
#MWWBB games will be on national TV this season #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/vTdw3UiK64— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 26, 2022
Ryan Thorburn’s latest on Wyoming
"They’ve exceeded my expectations." @CoachCBohl was concerned about the DE position in August but the young Harris/Omotosho/Siders trio have combined for 18.0 sacks and @wyo_football is sixth in the FBS in total sacks. @CSTribune #gowyo https://t.co/P74Aef2ymz— Ryan Thorburn (@By_RyanThorburn) October 26, 2022
On The Horizon:
Today - SJS football week 9: poignant homecoming game for the Spartans
Today - Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Three things to look for, Prediction
Friday - Week Nine Fan Guide
Loading comments...