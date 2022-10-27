 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-27-22

Football power rankings, basketball breakouts, new football helmets and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: San Jose State at Fresno State Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Mountain West football rankings: Nevada continues to sink; West Division showdown on tap

The ever-changing Mountain West power rankings. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green is still learning on the job, but the Broncos sit at #1 after defeating San Diego State, Fresno State, and Air Force in consecutive weeks. San Jose State and Wyoming are right on their heels.

These College Basketball Players Are Ready to Break Out

A Mountain West hooper makes the list.

Three Pack players, including starting PG Hunter McIntosh, suffer multiple-month injuries

I’m not entirely sure why the sports gods are harassing Nevada athletics, but my goodness the Wolf Pack cannot catch a break.

New helmets for the Bulldogs this week

Some women’s hoops games will be on TV this season!

Ryan Thorburn’s latest on Wyoming

On The Horizon:

Today - SJS football week 9: poignant homecoming game for the Spartans

Today - Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Three things to look for, Prediction

Friday - Week Nine Fan Guide

