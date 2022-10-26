Bowl Predictions: Week 8. Broncos unanimous, are Fresno State and UNLV in or out?

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Other Bowl: Air Force

I’m back to six teams with San Diego State’s win. They enter the fold after getting to four wins. Boise State is in the driver’s seat to win the conference. San Jose State is still in good position and Wyoming is quietly having a strong season. UNLV is on shaky ground and are my last team in, while Fresno State is my first team out at the moment. The Falcons will be regulated to some bowl after dropping their third divisional contest.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State

Other Bowl: San Diego State

I have seven teams. There are going to be a lot of 6-6 and 7-5 team when this season is finished. Boise State has earned the top spot. The Fresno State-San Diego State game might be an elimination game.

Graham

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Adam

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

I’m hopping off the UNLV bandwagon with losses in the last three. Tough road to get to six wins from here.